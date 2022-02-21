NeNe Leakes Thanks Fans After Being Touted to Take Over Wendy Williams' Time Slot

Instagram/WENN/Instar TV

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum thanks her fans for the love after they say that she should take over the time slot of 'The Wendy Williams' Show' following reports the daytime show will officially be canceled in June.

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes is expressing her gratitude. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" thanked her fans after her loyal supporters said that instead of Sherri Shepherd, she should be taking over Wendy Williams' talk show slot.

On Sunday, February 20, The Shade Room shared some of Twitter users' reactions to reports of "The Wendy Williams Show" being replaced by "Sherri Shepherd Show". In a screenshot shared by the celebrity gossip account, one social media user wrote, "The ONLY person who should be replacing Wendy Williams is NeNe Leakes," which gained more than 3,200 likes on Twitter.

"Yes she is the only one. She be having me rolllllllinnnn and besides we need her energy," a separate person praised NeNe. The said person added, "Somebody just needs to tell her to clear her throat."

Upon learning of her fans' remarks, NeNe expressed her gratitude as saying, "Thank y'all for the love," adding a red heart emoji. Not stopping there, she also turned to her Twitter account to show some love for her loyal supporters, writing an identical comment.

As for "The Wendy Williams Show", it's reported that the longtime talk show will be coming to an end in June. Sources told lovebscott.com, "The producers informed everyone that ['The Wendy Williams' Show'] was being canceled at the end of June. Then in the next breath they hired everyone to work on the new Sherri show."

Wendy's fans were quick to share their thoughts on the reports. Defending the 57-year-old host, one person said, "I'm gonna be so sad if Wendy Williams show gets canceled I hate she went out like that." Someone else tweeted, " 'The Wendy Williams Show' is coming to a close after 14 years. Wow. The end of an era. Despite all her controversies over the years, Wendy Williams is a legend and deserves her flowers."

The news of "The Wendy Williams Show" cancellation came after it's reported that Sherry will be taking over the daytime show as the "permanent guest host." Sources close to the production of the talk show told TMZ on February 8 that the TV hostess "will take the reigns of the show beginning in September." It's also said that the deal "is almost locked and everyone involved expects it will be inked in the very near future."

Doubling down on the rumors that Sherri will be a permanent guest host, a separate source close to the situation confirmed to PEOPLE that "Wendy won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season." The insider added, "Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped."

Wendy, for her part, appeared to shut down the allegations that her health is not getting better by uploading new videos and photos of her looking healthy on her personal Instagram page. On February 16, the talk show queen posted a beach clip in which she vowed that she'll return to her iconic purple chair, noting that she's "going back stronger."

One day later, Wendy uploaded a series of photos featuring her with her father on his 91st birthday. In the pictures, the TV personality, clad in a sleeveless long black dress with unique furry black boots, seemed to be in good spirits while holding her father's hand during a lighthearted conversation with him. Her dad also appeared to be delighted with her presence as he flashed a smile.