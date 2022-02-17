Wendy Williams Vows She's 'Going Back Stronger' in New Video on Personal Instagram Page

WENN/Joseph Marzullo TV

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is ready to return to her show "The Wendy Williams Show". When sharing a major health update in a new video shared on her personal Instagram page, the daytime diva vows that she is "going back stronger."

On Wednesday, February 16, the 57-year-old TV hostess took to her Instagram account, @therealwendywilliamsonline, to share a 5-minute video of her effortlessly walking on a windy beach with her son Kevin Hunter Jr. In the clip, she told the viewers that she is "doing okay" and currently in Florida to visit her family.

In the footage, Kevin brought up the conversation toward the speculation surrounding Wendy's health, asking her, "What do you have to say to those people who think you're up to whatever it is?" In response, the daytime diva said, "Excuse me, I am going back stronger," before noting that at her age, "there are things that happen to people."

Wendy, who wore a black hoodie, also told fans she is happy with how healthy she is for her age. She then said, "I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with 'The Wendy Williams Show'."

Elsewhere in the clip, Wendy said that she was about to go to the gym following her beach stroll. "You know that I work out all the time even though he don't [sic] come with me. I go on my own," she told Kevin.

She went on to give an insight into how she spends her days currently. "I like to go early because after I work out I get tired. I want to take a shower again and then I like to lay down, watch TV," she shared.

"I get on the phone and call friends and family and some business. I do call business affairs," Wendy added. The talk show queen then revealed she was focusing on her health and was intent on eating "the right food" while noting, "Everybody's got issues."

In a separate video shared on her page, Wendy could be seen walking near the seashore, adding Macklemore's "Glorious" as the music background. In the caption, she wrote, "Are you ready? She's back!!!"

Shortly after Wendy uploaded the clips on her personal Instagram account, her publicist told Page Six, "She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend."

"Wendy says to all her fans, 'How are you doing?' " Wendy's spokesperson went on to add. "Please send positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily."

The rare social media posts arrived amid Wendy's legal battle with Wells Fargo that froze her bank account, which contains "several million dollars," due to rumors that she's battling dementia. As for now, in an attempt to win the battle, the TV personality hired her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's attorney, LaShawn Thomas.

Recently, the lawyer pushed back against allegations made by Wells Fargo that her client is "of unsound mind." The lawyer went on to insist that her client is "looking really good." She said, "Wendy is getting hair done, she has a personal trainer that she's working with and she's doing well," adding, "It's been good for her to have a change of scenery in Florida, and it's good for her son to be by her side. That always lights up any parents' life."