 
 

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker is not looking happy during a date night with her sports agent boyfriend at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Field House.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adele is not looking happy lately. After bursting into tears in a gay club in London a few days ago, the "Easy On Me" hitmaker looked gloomy during a date night with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist attended the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio with her sports agent beau on Sunday night, February 20. The couple may have had the best seats in the house, but the VIP treatment didn't hype up the "Rolling in the Deep" singer's mood as she remained stony-faced during the game.

For the outing, Adele looked stylish as she wrapped up warm in a leopard print coat while sitting alongside Rich. The "Someone Like You" hitmaker also wore a pair of pointed heels and glamorous make-up to highlight her facial features.

Rich, in the meantime, opted to dress casually for the pair's night out. The sports agent wore a jacket from his Klutch Sports Group agency, a pair of blue denim jeans with worn detail and a pair of black shoes to complete his look. He would have been happy with the result of the game, which saw his client Lebron James' team win 163 to Kevin Durant's team with 160.

  See also...

Adele's Sunday outing with Rich came just days after she went wild at Heaven Club in London on February 11. At the time, the "I Drink Wine" songstress got drunk and broke down in tears. "Why did everyone suddenly know I was here?" she asked, "How does everyone know it's me?" During her boozy night out, she also stripped down to her bra and pole-danced on stage in front of topless dancers.

Hours prior to hitting the gay bar, Adele made an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show". During the interview, the "Turning Tables" singer revealed that she wants to have a baby with her boyfriend Rich and continued to fuel rumors that they're engaged after she flaunted a huge diamond ring at the 2022 Brit Awards. She said of her engagement rumors, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

"It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children - I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son," Adele told host Graham. When Graham asked about her postponed Las Vegas residency, the pop star made sure that the rescheduled shows will take place this year because she might be pregnant afterward.

"It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year…," Adele said. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?" she explained.

Adele further admitted that the reason behind the postponement had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time," she elaborated, "I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a**ed show, and I can't do that."

"People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now," Adele went on saying. The chart-topping singer then promised that she will announce new dates when "everything will definitely be ready.The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time."

