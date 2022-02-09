Sherri Shepherd Finalizing Deal to Become 'Permanent Guest Host' of 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Instagram TV

The former 'The View' co-host is reportedly going to take over the show regularly as Wendy Williams allegedly 'won't be returning' to her daytime talk show for the 'rest of this season.'

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd is apparently set to be named the "permanent guest host" of "The Wendy Williams Show" following Wendy Williams' hiatus from the show. It's also reported that the former "The View" co-host is currently finalizing the major deal.

Sources close to the production of the talk show told TMZ on Tuesday, February 8 that the 54-year-old TV personality "will take the reigns of the show beginning in September." It's also said that the deal "is almost locked and everyone involved expects it will be inked in the very near future."

Meanwhile, Sherri's representative told PEOPLE that she "is thrilled to be invited back to guest host 'The Wendy Williams Show' the week of February 21st." However, the spokesperson said, "No comment on these rumors."

Doubling down on the rumors that Sherri will be a permanent guest host, a separate source close to the situation confirmed to the outlet that "Wendy won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season." The insider added, "Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped."

"She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves' disease," the so-called inside source further explained. The informant also reported that the 57-year-old ailing host and her team "are taking it one day at a time."

The source went on to say, "But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false." The insider elaborated, "Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing."

Rumors of Sherri taking over "The Wendy Williams Show" permanently first emerged back in November. At the time, the actress successfully scored the talk show's season 13 highest ratings. Since then, she has guest-hosted the show multiple times.

David Perler, the executive producer of "The Wendy Williams Show", stated at the time that Sherri "is a great fit for the show." On the reason why, he said that "she engages with our viewers with her relatable conversations and unique point of view on the hottest topics. We're very happy to welcome her back and can't wait to see what she'll bring to our viewers and station partners this time around!"