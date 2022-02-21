'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Still in a Grieving Process' After Split Christine

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown is still processing his split from wife Christine Brown. During a one-on-one reunion special on Sunday, February 20, Kody got candid about what went wrong in the pair's former marriage.

Speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody admitted that he should've "validated" Christine's concerns about polygamy. "I didn't know she was going, 'Oh, I don't want to be married to Kody anymore,' " he said.

"I mean, I had heard rumors from my children that she had been kind of throwing things around and even other wives saying, 'Oh she's always threatened that she was going to leave.' And I'm like, 'Why am I in the dark here?' " he divulged.

Kody called their breakup "a singular moment that has been building up for years." He added that Christine was frequently "complaining about everything in her life" despite him "trying to make her happy all the time."

"It's this constant burden," he went on to explain. "There is something missing, there's some problem, something is going on. Frankly, it could just be plural marriage."

"My perspective of that experience was she came to me [after building a door in her house for privacy] and she said, 'Hey, we did this work on the house. Wasn't that for our intimacy?' " he recounted. "And I went, 'No, it was just stuff we needed to do.' And she goes, 'Well, are we going to be intimate again?' I never said no, that we were never going to be intimate again. I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I've been hearing from the kids that she was threatening to leave."

"My biggest problem for all of this experience is that I'm angry. Fast forward to this moment and grief has settled in," he said. "Now, I just look forward to [the] healing process, managing it and coming to a place where we're friends again. We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."

Last November, Christine and Kody announced their split after more than 25 years together. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," they wrote on their respective social media accounts. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."