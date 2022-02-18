 
 

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

The daytime talk show host appears to be in good spirits when visiting her father on his 91st birthday after vowing she's 'going back stronger' in a video posted one day earlier.

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams continues updating her Instagram page amid her long hiatus from her talk show. On Thursday, February 17, the TV hostess shared two new photos showing her with her father, who was celebrating his 91st birthday that day.

The 57-year-old seemed to be in good spirits in the pictures, holding her father's hand while having a lighthearted conversation with him. Her dad also appeared to be delighted with her presence as he flashed a smile during the chat.

Wendy donned a sleeveless long black dress with furry black boots. Her father, meanwhile, wore a colorful checkered shirt which he teamed with blue jeans and a pair of sneakers. "Daddy's 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible," the caption read.

One day earlier, Wendy shared a beach video as the first post on her personal Instagram account. The clip, which was filmed by her son Kevin Hunter Jr., showed her effortlessly walking on a windy beach as she told the viewers that she is "doing okay" and currently in Florida to visit her family.

In the footage, Kevin brought up the conversation toward the speculation surrounding Wendy's health, asking her, "What do you have to say to those people who think you're up to whatever it is?" In response, the daytime diva said, "Excuse me, I am going back stronger," before noting that at her age, "there are things that happen to people."

Wendy, who wore a black hoodie, also told fans she is happy with how healthy she is for her age. She then said, "I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with 'The Wendy Williams Show'."

However, fans suspected that the video isn't a new one because Wendy said she's 56 years old in the clip while she is, in fact, 57 years old now. She also talked about her mother being in Florida while she announced in December 2020 that her mother had died.

"This have to be old because she said its good to have family like her mom dad and others… But I thought her mother had passed [praying hands emojis]," noted one follower. Another pointed out, "This video is old. She keeps referencing that she is 56 years old but she's actually 57."

Despite the suspicion, Wendy's publicist insisted that the video was taped on Wednesday morning. The rep also told Page Six that the author just misspoke about her age in the video and meant her mother is buried in Florida.

