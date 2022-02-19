 
 

DaBaby's Lawyer Accuses DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon of Trying to Make Quick Money With Lawsuit

DaBaby's Lawyer Accuses DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon of Trying to Make Quick Money With Lawsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

Brandon Bills, who is also a rapper, is suing the North California artist for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence following their altercation

  • Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby's lawyer has reacted to a lawsuit filed by DaniLeigh's brother against the rapper. He accused Brandon Bills of trying to make easy money by suing the "SUGE" rapper over their recent fight.

It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab,” Findling said. As previously reported, Bills is said to have named the Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist in an assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence suit. DaBaby, meanwhile, has claimed he was acting in self-defense.

Per TMZ, Brandon, who is also a rapper, is suing the North California artist for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence. He claims he walked by DaBaby in the bowling alley when the rapper suddenly attacked him.

Brandon says he didn't fight back. He also claims that he suffered severe injury and pain and that the assault resulted in physical and psychological damage, plus medical bills and sustained disability.

  See also...

The fight broke down at Corbin Bowl on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, CA early Thursday morning, February 10. Videos from the altercation showed DaBaby seemingly initiating the fight, throwing the first punch which caused Brandon to fall onto the lanes that were slippery. DaBaby's team then jumped him. One man is seen grabbing Brandon by his hair and body slamming him.

DaBaby, who left the scene before police arrived, has since been under police investigation. He is investigated for assault with a deadly weapon because Brandon was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground.

Speaking to TMZ after the attack, DaBaby said he acted in "self defense" because he was threatened. "Self defense. Shouldn't run around threatening people," he said on Friday night.

Nevertheless, he has been banned from Tarzana's Corbin Bowl, where the incident took place. The 30-year-old, who shares a child with his ex Dani, said he doesn't mind the ban because he "had no business being there."

You can share this post!

Adriana Lima Expecting First Child With BF Andre Lemmers

JT Condemns Kim Potter's Two-Year Prison Sentence Over Daunte Wright's Murder
Related Posts
DaBaby Sued by DaniLeigh's Brother for Bowling Alley Attack

DaBaby Sued by DaniLeigh's Brother for Bowling Alley Attack

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him

DaBaby Banned From L.A. Bowling Alley After Getting Into Big Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon

DaBaby Banned From L.A. Bowling Alley After Getting Into Big Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

Most Read
Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner
Celebrity

Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram