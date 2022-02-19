DaBaby's Lawyer Accuses DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon of Trying to Make Quick Money With Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

Brandon Bills, who is also a rapper, is suing the North California artist for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence following their altercation

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby's lawyer has reacted to a lawsuit filed by DaniLeigh's brother against the rapper. He accused Brandon Bills of trying to make easy money by suing the "SUGE" rapper over their recent fight.

It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab,” Findling said. As previously reported, Bills is said to have named the Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist in an assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence suit. DaBaby, meanwhile, has claimed he was acting in self-defense.

Per TMZ, Brandon, who is also a rapper, is suing the North California artist for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence. He claims he walked by DaBaby in the bowling alley when the rapper suddenly attacked him.

Brandon says he didn't fight back. He also claims that he suffered severe injury and pain and that the assault resulted in physical and psychological damage, plus medical bills and sustained disability.

The fight broke down at Corbin Bowl on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, CA early Thursday morning, February 10. Videos from the altercation showed DaBaby seemingly initiating the fight, throwing the first punch which caused Brandon to fall onto the lanes that were slippery. DaBaby's team then jumped him. One man is seen grabbing Brandon by his hair and body slamming him.

DaBaby, who left the scene before police arrived, has since been under police investigation. He is investigated for assault with a deadly weapon because Brandon was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground.

Speaking to TMZ after the attack, DaBaby said he acted in "self defense" because he was threatened. "Self defense. Shouldn't run around threatening people," he said on Friday night.

Nevertheless, he has been banned from Tarzana's Corbin Bowl, where the incident took place. The 30-year-old, who shares a child with his ex Dani, said he doesn't mind the ban because he "had no business being there."