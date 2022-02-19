 
 

JT Condemns Kim Potter's Two-Year Prison Sentence Over Daunte Wright's Murder

Celebrity

Although the former Minnesota police officer apologizes to Daunte's family, his mom Katie declares that she will 'never be able to forgive you for what you've stolen from us.'

  Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - JT is furious upon learning of Kim Potter's sentencing. After the former Minnesota police officer was sentenced to two years in prison in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, the one-half of City Girls offered her two cents on social media.

The female emcee weighed in on the matter via Twitter on Friday, February 17. "Kim potter got the same time I got for fraud for MURDER!" she fumed in the tweet.

Kim has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. While prosecutors had requested seven years and two months, Judge Regina Chu handed down a 16-month prison sentence followed by eight months of supervised release.

"She never intended to hurt anyone," said Judge Regina Chu as she fought back tears. "Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines."

Following the sentencing, Kim tearfully apologized to Daunte's family. "To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew," the 49-year-old said while sobbing.

Kim then told Daunte's mom, "Katie, I understand a mother's love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you."

Katie, however, made it clear that she would never be able to forgive Kim for what she did. "She never once said his name [in the trial]. And for that I'll never be able to forgive you. And I'll never be able to forgive you for what you've stolen from us," the grieving mom argued.

The incident took place back in April in the Minneapolis- Saint Paul metropolitan area. Kim previously claimed that she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun when Daunte allegedly resisted arrest after being pulled over. Two days after the shooting, she and Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon resigned from their positions.

