Adriana Lima Expecting First Child With BF Andre Lemmers

The former Victoria's Secret Angel breaks the exciting news by sharing a playful TikTok video that shows her surprising her boyfriend with a positive pregnancy test result.

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Adriana Lima. The supermodel recently announced on social media that she is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Making use of TikTok on Friday, February 18, the 40-year-old Brazilian native posted a playful video of her and her man. In the clip, the catwalk beauty first described how her beau loves to scare her and record her reaction.

As the video cut to a scene in which she showed her positive pregnancy test result, Adriana wrote, "But today...... is... PAYBACK!!!" She then gave the pregnancy test to her boyfriend, who was laying in bed. As expected, the dad-to-be was shocked by the news.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel also included footage of the baby's heartbeat during an ultrasound. At the end of the clip, she simply declared, "COMING FALL 2020".

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. One fan in particular gushed, "congratulations!! Such a cool way to share it with the world." Another person raved, "Congratulations queen." A third then chimed in, "Ah congratulations!!"

Just a few days earlier, Adriana celebrated Valentine's Day by offering a loving tribute to Andre. Sharing a sweet photo of the two, she penned, "My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."

Adriana was previously married to Serbian former professional basketball player Marko Jaric for five years. The exes, however, decided to call it quits in 2014 and finalized their divorce in March 2016. The former couple shares two daughters together, 12-year-old Valentina and 9-year-old Sienna.

Following the split, Adriana briefly dated New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in 2016. She was also linked romantically to pro MLB player Matt Harvey in 2017 and self-help guru Metin Hara later that year.