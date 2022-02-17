 
 

DaBaby Sued by DaniLeigh's Brother for Bowling Alley Attack

Brandon Bills is suing the 'Rockstar' hitmaker for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence following their brawl at a SoCal bowling alley last week.

  Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby continues dealing with the repercussion of his altercation with the brother of his baby mama DaniLeigh. Brandon Bills is now suing the rapper over their recent fight at a bowling alley in Topanga, California.

Per TMZ, Brandon, who is also a rapper, is suing the North California artist for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence. He claims he walked by DaBaby in the bowling alley when the rapper suddenly attacked him.

Brandon says he didn't fight back. He also claims that he suffered severe injury and pain and that the assault resulted in physical and psychological damage, plus medical bills and sustained disability.

DaBaby has not responded to the lawsuit.

The fight broke down at Corbin Bowl on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, CA early Thursday morning, February 10. Videos from the altercation showed DaBaby seemingly initiating the fight, throwing the first punch which caused Brandon to fall onto the lanes that were slippery. DaBaby's team then jumped him. One man is seen grabbing Brandon by his hair and body slamming him.

DaBaby, who left the scene before police arrived, has since been under police investigation. He is investigated for assault with a deadly weapon because Brandon was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground.

Speaking to TMZ after the attack, DaBaby said he acted in "self defense" because he was threatened. "Self defense. Shouldn't run around threatening people," he said on Friday night.

Nevertheless, he has been banned from Tarzana's Corbin Bowl, where the incident took place. The 30-year-old, who shares a child with his ex Dani, said he doesn't mind the ban because he "had no business being there."

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him

DaBaby Banned From L.A. Bowling Alley After Getting Into Big Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

DaBaby Has Angry Reaction to Post Comparing His High School GPA to J. Cole, Drake and Other Rappers'

