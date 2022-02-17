Kelly Clarkson Admits to Feeling 'Broken' Amid Home Quarantine With Kids After COVID-19 Exposure

Instagram Celebrity

While making a virtual appearance as a guest on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the season 21 judge of 'The Voice' shares that 'it's so weird' that she has to stay at home although she's not sick.

Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has gotten candid about quarantining at home with her kids. The season 21 judge of "The Voice" admitted to feeling "broken" when giving her fans an update about staying at home.

On Tuesday, February 15, the 39-year-old singer made a virtual appearance as a guest on her show "The Kelly Clarkson Show". When being asked by guest host Taraji P. Henson about her current situation, the Grammy-winning artist said, "I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

"Sometimes women don't rise. Sometimes we fall," Kelly, who wore pajamas and a sleep mask during the video call, jokingly told Taraji. The "Because of You" hitmaker had to stay home after learning she was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm not even sick. It's so weird. Anyway, we're keeping it safe," she explained.

Kelly is quarantining with her kids, 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington "Remy" Alexander, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Elsewhere during the conversation, the "American Idol" alum told the viewers that her family has been staying busy by rewatching hit movie "Encanto".

"When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies," Kelly shared. "We're watching 'Encanto' and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play."

Kelly is currently working on divorce settlement with Brandon after their split in June 2020. At the time, the "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer filed for divorce after seven years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences." Last September, Kelly was declared to be legally single again after a judge signed off on her request to be free of her married name.

Back in December, Kelly finally agreed to give her former spouse a 5.12 percent share of her and Brandon's Montana property, which amounts to $908,800. The "Breakaway" artist was previously ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month to "benefit" their children.