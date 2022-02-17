Jack Harlow Shoots His Shot With Yung Miami

Instagram Celebrity

The 23-year-old Kentucky rapper flirts with the one-half of City Girls several months after he tried to pursue Saweetie on the red carpet of the 2021 BET Awards.

AceShowbiz - Jack Harlow let the world know that he has a crush on Yung Miami. On Wednesday, February 16, the "Industry Baby" hitmaker shot his shot with the City Girls star on his social media account.

The emcee made the confession during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story. When a fan asked, "Who do you love?" he replied by sharing a picture of Miami and tagging her handle.

In the image, the "What We Doin' " raptress was seen sititng by the pool as she rocked a white dress. Alongside the snap, the Private Garden co-founder let out crown and goat emojis.

Miami was not the only star whom Harlow tried to pursue. Back in June 2021, he attempted to woo Saweetie, who previously dated Quavo, on the red carpet of the 2021 BET Awards by crashing her interview.

When Saweetie was speaking to a reporter, Harlow approached her and introduced himself. "I'm Jack," he said, to which the femcee answered, "I know." The "Tap In" hitmaker then asked him why he was shaking. Trying to stay cool, the 23-year-old rapper placed his hand on top of the "Closer" raptress' and asked back, "Who's shaking?"

While he has never shied away from flirting with famous stars, Harlow has declared that he will keep his love life a secret. "I don't want you to know what my twenty-four hours are like, I don't want you to see the inside of my room. I don't want you to see - I want that for me. I don't want you to know who I'm dating," he said when appearing on Vogue's "24 Hours With" feature in September.

"I don't want you to know this and that," the Kentucky native further emphasized. "I want something for me because if you do enough, they'll take it all from you. It's all for them if you give them enough. So that's one thing I've learned is, cut off some access."