 
 

Jack Harlow Shoots His Shot With Yung Miami

Jack Harlow Shoots His Shot With Yung Miami
Instagram
Celebrity

The 23-year-old Kentucky rapper flirts with the one-half of City Girls several months after he tried to pursue Saweetie on the red carpet of the 2021 BET Awards.

  • Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Harlow let the world know that he has a crush on Yung Miami. On Wednesday, February 16, the "Industry Baby" hitmaker shot his shot with the City Girls star on his social media account.

The emcee made the confession during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story. When a fan asked, "Who do you love?" he replied by sharing a picture of Miami and tagging her handle.

In the image, the "What We Doin' " raptress was seen sititng by the pool as she rocked a white dress. Alongside the snap, the Private Garden co-founder let out crown and goat emojis.

  See also...

Miami was not the only star whom Harlow tried to pursue. Back in June 2021, he attempted to woo Saweetie, who previously dated Quavo, on the red carpet of the 2021 BET Awards by crashing her interview.

When Saweetie was speaking to a reporter, Harlow approached her and introduced himself. "I'm Jack," he said, to which the femcee answered, "I know." The "Tap In" hitmaker then asked him why he was shaking. Trying to stay cool, the 23-year-old rapper placed his hand on top of the "Closer" raptress' and asked back, "Who's shaking?"

While he has never shied away from flirting with famous stars, Harlow has declared that he will keep his love life a secret. "I don't want you to know what my twenty-four hours are like, I don't want you to see the inside of my room. I don't want you to see - I want that for me. I don't want you to know who I'm dating," he said when appearing on Vogue's "24 Hours With" feature in September.

"I don't want you to know this and that," the Kentucky native further emphasized. "I want something for me because if you do enough, they'll take it all from you. It's all for them if you give them enough. So that's one thing I've learned is, cut off some access."

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Admits to Feeling 'Broken' Amid Home Quarantine With Kids After COVID-19 Exposure

'Jersey Shore' Stars Slam Angelina Pivarnick After Reports That She Leaks Wedding Speech
Related Posts
Jack Harlow Slams Police Officer Grabbing Fan's Neck Outside of His Show: Let's Get Him Unemployed

Jack Harlow Slams Police Officer Grabbing Fan's Neck Outside of His Show: Let's Get Him Unemployed

Jack Harlow Reflects on His Success With Photo of Him Performing for Empty Crowd on First Tour

Jack Harlow Reflects on His Success With Photo of Him Performing for Empty Crowd on First Tour

Jack Harlow Considers Giving Up Alcohol for Good After a Year of Being Sober

Jack Harlow Considers Giving Up Alcohol for Good After a Year of Being Sober

Jack Harlow Grateful Family of Kentucky Nightclub Shooting's Victim Open to Communication

Jack Harlow Grateful Family of Kentucky Nightclub Shooting's Victim Open to Communication

Most Read
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison
Celebrity

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party