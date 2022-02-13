 
 

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him

The 'Billion Dollar Baby' artist, who had a fight with Brandon Bills on Thursday, February 10, also makes it clear that he doesn't mind being banned from Corbin Bowl where the incident happened.

  • Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has finally broken his silence on his recent fight with Brandon Bills. When addressing the altercation, the "Suge" rapper claimed it happened after DaniLeigh's brother "threatened" him.

The emcee shared his side of the story when speaking to TMZ on Friday night, February 11. When a paparazzo asked, "What happened over there with Brandon Bills," he simply replied, "Self-defense."

DaBaby, who was heading to Kanye West's documentary screening in Los Angeles, went on to insinuate that Brandon had threatened him. "You shouldn't run around threatening people," he pointed out.

After the event, the paparazzo asked again whether DaBaby is "done bowling for a while" following the altercation. In response, the "ROCKSTAR" hitmaker said, "I love bowling." He also noted that he doesn't mind being banned from Tarzana's Corbin Bowl because he "had no business being there."

The fight between Brandon and DaBaby took place during London on da Track's private event on Thursday. LAPD Officer Drake Madison stated that police responded around 1:20 A.M. to a radio call for an AD battery (assault with a deadly weapon).

The "Billion Dollar Baby" artist reportedly left the scene prior to police's arrival. His ex's brother, on the other hand, returned to the location about 3:30 A.M. He allegedly refused medical attention because his injuries were not serious.

The case is still under the investigaiton with DaBaby being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon. About what started the brawl, a witness claimed that Brandon approached DaBaby first and told him that he did not like what DaBaby did to his sister Dani.

Dani herself has called out DaBaby for attacking her brother. "Lame as hell!!!!" the singer fumed on her Instgaram Story. "Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!!"

"... Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now !!!" the singer, who shares a baby daughter with the emcee, went on arguing. "Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad."

