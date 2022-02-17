Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Instagram Celebrity

A video shared by the talent manager's alleged side chick shows the woman cozying up to a man who is believed to be the Kardashian matriarch's longtime boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian may soon not be the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be dealing with the pain caused by infidelity. Her mother Kris Jenner will likely be left heartbroken once she finds out that Corey Gamble is reported to be cheating on her.

Corey's alleged disloyalty to Kris has been exposed by his own possible side chick. On Wednesday, February 16, the woman posted a video of her with a man who is believed to be the 41-year-old talent manager.

The footage, which appeared to be filmed in a dark room, captured the woman, who looks drunk, cozying up to Corey. The man's face isn't clear in the video due to its low quality, but many are convinced that it's indeed Kris' longtime boyfriend.

"Wait till Kris find out..," one person warned Corey. Another predicted Kris' reaction, "Kris finna cut that credit card off in 5..4..3..2." A third begged to differ, believing that "Kris probably know. Just don't want everybody to know tho." Another disagreed as saying, "Wrong Kris does not stay she leaves. Wait till she get a whole of this."

Kris and Corey have been dating since 2014, following her split from Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in March 2015. Since then, Corey has been a constant presence in the family's affairs as he also appeared occasionally on their popular reality television series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

Recently, Corey was under fire over his apparent support for Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who is a serial cheater. The tour manager for Scooter Braun's SB Projects was seen showing Tristan's NBA jersey when leaving an NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last month amid the athlete's paternity drama.