Matthew Stafford's Wife Hits Back at Critics Amid Hall of Fame Debate

Instagram Celebrity

Kelly takes to her Instagram account to beg people to just let the NFL player enjoy his Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly came to his defense after some Internet users debated on whether he could one day end up in the Hall of Fame. On Instagram Stories, she begged people to let the NFL player enjoy his Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl.

"Can y'all just let him enjoy this?!" she wrote on Tuesday, February 15. "It went from Matthew can't win, to Matthew can't win against winning teams, to Matthew can't win big games, to Matthew can't win playoff games, to Matthew can't win it all...And now…the debate on the HOF?"

The podcast host went on to say, "We shouldn't be talking about the HOF because he isn't done playing this game." She added, "If you don't believe he is a HOFer..I can't wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years…just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let's table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you."

Kelly didn't specifically name a name on her post, but there were several players and sport analysts who took part in the debate. Among them was Richard Sherman, who tweeted, "There is no measuring stick that makes Stafford a hall of famer other than playing in the most passer happy decade in NFL history. Inflated numbers make ever QB that starts 10+ years a 'hof.' "

Meanwhile, Michael Robinson made the case that Matthew fit the title. "Yes, he's a gold jacket. Absolutely," the NFL Network analyst and former fullback said on "Good Morning Football".

He went on to say, "The numbers bear it out and now the ultimate team goal--which is to win a Lombardi, to win a Super Bowl--Matthew Stafford actually has and he was a huge part of winning this particular Super Bowl."