 
 

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker finds support in his loyal fans as body shamers mock him for being 'too fat' to hang upside down while rapping his verses at Inglewood's SoFi stadium.

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has found support in his loyal fans. Many social media users came to the "In Da Club" hitmaker's defense after many fat-shamed him following his surprise appearance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The 46-year-old hip-hop star performed at the big game on Sunday night, February 13 at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California. For his portion of the roughly 12-minute performance, the rapper spit a few bars from his 2003 mega-hit "In Da Club".

During the show, 50 Cent wore a white tank top and black pants. While rapping his verse, the spitter hung upside down. Upon watching the unique stage act, body shamers bullied him on social media as they thought he appeared to have put on a few pounds.

"Dr. Dre looks old as s**t, and 50 Cent is fat as f**k," one hater tweeted, while another said, "50 cent is too fat to hang upside down pls." In the meantime, someone else wrote, "Yo 50 cent got fat AS F**K."

Defending 50 Cent, one Twitter user penned, "Am I the only one who doesn't think the 50 Cent fat jokes/memes are funny? Like, we fat shaming folx for gaining weight during the panny? Not cool." In the meantime, another fan said, "People calling 50 cent fat and can't even do a pull up."

  See also...

"Everyone talking about how fat 50 is now I bet none of y'all could get up there, hang upside down & rap. GTFOH.. y'all can't even do a pull up BE REAL," a separate person tweeted. A fourth, meanwhile, penned, "People are fat shaming 50 cent just because he looks different than he did when he first released 'In Da Club' 19 years ago. I dare you middle aged people to find a picture of yourself from 19 years ago. I'll bet you looked different too."

While 50 Cent didn't exactly address the fat-shaming, he did share a meme of D12 rapper Bizarre hanging upside down in the 2004 "My Band" video. Along with the photo, he asked, "Who the f**k did this?"

50 Cent also shared an iconic meme featuring a kid with a vein popping out of his head. Alongside the photo, he quipped, "Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who's idea was it for me to be upside down again."

50 Cent was not the only artist making a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show. Anderson .Paak also showed up on the stage to play drums while Eminem performed his Oscar-winning single "Lose Yourself".

Aside from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, the show's headliners included Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who sported a metallic white bodysuit and high boots, perfectly delivered a rendition of "Family Affair" at the event. Kendrick, meanwhile, lit up the audience with his socially charged single "Alright".

You can share this post!

Nikki Bella Keeps 'Praying' for 'Good News' Amid Artem Chigvintsev's Pneumonia Battle

First 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Trailer Sets a Quest to Solve Mystery of Dowager Countess
Related Posts
50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

50 Cent's GF Cuban Link 'Sick of' Trolls Accusing Her of Having Plastic Surgery

50 Cent's GF Cuban Link 'Sick of' Trolls Accusing Her of Having Plastic Surgery

50 Cent Declares It's 'The Purge' After Madonna Called His Apology 'Fake'

50 Cent Declares It's 'The Purge' After Madonna Called His Apology 'Fake'

50 Cent Posts 'Likeavirgin63' Challenge After Madonna Calls His Apology 'Fake'

50 Cent Posts 'Likeavirgin63' Challenge After Madonna Calls His Apology 'Fake'

Most Read
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison
Celebrity

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Kissing for First Time on Early Valentine's Day Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Kissing for First Time on Early Valentine's Day Dinner