50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Instagram Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker finds support in his loyal fans as body shamers mock him for being 'too fat' to hang upside down while rapping his verses at Inglewood's SoFi stadium.

Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has found support in his loyal fans. Many social media users came to the "In Da Club" hitmaker's defense after many fat-shamed him following his surprise appearance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The 46-year-old hip-hop star performed at the big game on Sunday night, February 13 at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California. For his portion of the roughly 12-minute performance, the rapper spit a few bars from his 2003 mega-hit "In Da Club".

During the show, 50 Cent wore a white tank top and black pants. While rapping his verse, the spitter hung upside down. Upon watching the unique stage act, body shamers bullied him on social media as they thought he appeared to have put on a few pounds.

"Dr. Dre looks old as s**t, and 50 Cent is fat as f**k," one hater tweeted, while another said, "50 cent is too fat to hang upside down pls." In the meantime, someone else wrote, "Yo 50 cent got fat AS F**K."

Defending 50 Cent, one Twitter user penned, "Am I the only one who doesn't think the 50 Cent fat jokes/memes are funny? Like, we fat shaming folx for gaining weight during the panny? Not cool." In the meantime, another fan said, "People calling 50 cent fat and can't even do a pull up."

"Everyone talking about how fat 50 is now I bet none of y'all could get up there, hang upside down & rap. GTFOH.. y'all can't even do a pull up BE REAL," a separate person tweeted. A fourth, meanwhile, penned, "People are fat shaming 50 cent just because he looks different than he did when he first released 'In Da Club' 19 years ago. I dare you middle aged people to find a picture of yourself from 19 years ago. I'll bet you looked different too."

While 50 Cent didn't exactly address the fat-shaming, he did share a meme of D12 rapper Bizarre hanging upside down in the 2004 "My Band" video. Along with the photo, he asked, "Who the f**k did this?"

50 Cent also shared an iconic meme featuring a kid with a vein popping out of his head. Alongside the photo, he quipped, "Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who's idea was it for me to be upside down again."

50 Cent was not the only artist making a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show. Anderson .Paak also showed up on the stage to play drums while Eminem performed his Oscar-winning single "Lose Yourself".

Aside from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, the show's headliners included Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who sported a metallic white bodysuit and high boots, perfectly delivered a rendition of "Family Affair" at the event. Kendrick, meanwhile, lit up the audience with his socially charged single "Alright".