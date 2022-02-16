 
 

Nikki Bella Keeps 'Praying' for 'Good News' Amid Artem Chigvintsev's Pneumonia Battle

The professional dancer announced via Instagram on January 20 that he had to drop out of the 'Dancing With the Stars: Live!' tour due to 'unexpected health issues.'

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella is giving updates on her fiance Artem Chigvintsev's pneumonia battle. On Tuesday, February 15, the "Total Bellas" star stopped by E! News' "Daily Pop" where she discussed the dancer's medical issues.

"He is doing better," Nikki shared. "We are hoping to find good news today. He still has pneumonia and so they've had to change antibiotics."

The former WWE star added, "It's just something we've been going through that we didn't think we would, so we're just praying that he gets good news today and that his lungs are strong."

Prior to this, Nikki told Page Six that the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer "still has pneumonia." She went on to say while gracing the red carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl 2022 party in Los Angeles on Saturday, "Monday or Tuesday we'll get [another] update."

"He gets his lungs rescanned and we'll find out if they're better. The swellings gone down so, fingers crossed. We're praying really hard that we get good news," Nikki continued.

Artem announced via Instagram on January 20 that he had to drop out of the "Dancing With the Stars: Live!" tour due to "unexpected" health issues. "My time on tour so far has been wonderful, unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues," he wrote on Instagram. "My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Earlier this month, Artem shared on an Instagram Story, "I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia." He added, "So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."

