First 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Trailer Sets a Quest to Solve Mystery of Dowager Countess

The official sneak peek of the second 'Downton Abbey' movie also sees the Granthams adjusting to modern world and heading to a villa in the South of France that Violet Crawley inherits from a mystery man.

Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Focus Features has unveiled the first official full trailer of "Downton Abbey: A New Era". True to the title, the movie will see the Granthams adjusting to modern world as a Hollywood producer comes to the estate to film a "moving picture."

The trailer teases another major plot strand as Maggie Smith's Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, suddenly drops the news that she inherits a villa in the South of France. "Do I look as if I'd turn down a villa, in the South of France?" she quips when Michelle Dockery's Lady Mary asks her granny if she ever thought to turn it down.

As to who the mystery man who gave her the villa is, the Dowager leaves it to her shocked relatives to solve the mystery. As the Granthams are headed for the South of France and visit the villa, it becomes more obvious that the Dowager keeps a secret of her past.

The trailer also hints at "trouble in paradise" and Thomas Barrow's (Rob James-Collier) apparent flirty interaction with an actor, played by Dominic West. There's also a wedding while Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), the 7th Earl of Grantham, tells someone to "steer ahead" and be "the captain" while the scene switches to show Lady Mary.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is the second film born out of the beloved BBC series "Downton Abbey" created by Julian Fellowes. The script is written by Fellowes, with Simon Curtis replacing Michael Engler, who directed the first film, at the helm.

The original cast, including Smith, Dockery, Bonneville, James-Collier, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton, returns, joined by new additions namely West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye.

The movie is set for release on April 29 in the U.K. and on May 20 in the U.S.