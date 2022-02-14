'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

Music

Meanwhile, Yo Gotti celebrates on getting his highest charting album ever on the Billboard 200 with 'CM10: Free Game', which debuts at No. 3 and marks the rapper's fifth top 10 on the chart.

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Encanto" soundtrack enjoys its fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The soundtrack album for the Walt Disney movie becomes the soundtrack with the most weeks atop the chart since Disney's own "Frozen (2013)" topped the chart for 13 non-consecutive weeks in 2014.

"Encanto" soundtrack is a non-mover after earning 110,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 10, according to MRC Data. Of the sum, SEA units comprise 91,000 as it equals to 134.82 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Album sales comprise 17,000 and TEA units comprise 2,000.

Meanwhile, Gunna's former No. 1 "DS4Ever" climbs up from No. 3 to No. 2 w ith 47,000 equivalent album units earned. Yo Gotti celebrates on getting his highest charting album ever on the Billboard 200 with "CM10: Free Game", which debuts at No. 3 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. The set marks the rapper's fifth top 10 on the chart.

Occupying No. 4 is Morgan Wallen's former leader "Dangerous: The Double Album" which stays steady at the position with 41,000 equivalent album units. Also among debuts this week, Mitski's "Laurel Hell" arrives at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The new album is the singer-songwriter's highest-charting album ever and first to reach the top 40. The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" is dipping from No. 2 to No. 6 after earning 35,000 equivalent album units.

As for Drake's chart-topping "Certified Lover Boy", the album is stationary at No. 7 with nearly 35,000 equivalent album units. The Weeknd's compilation "The Highlights" is holding at No. 8 with 34,000 units.

As for Adele's former leader "30", the album falls from No. 6 to No. 9 this week with 32,000 units earned. Rounding out the Top 10 is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" that descends one rang from No. 9 to No. 10 after making 2 percent down with 32,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: