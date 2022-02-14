Adrian Peterson Admits to Being 'Mindblown' After Domestic Violence Arrest on Super Bowl Weekend

Instagram Celebrity

The former NFL running back is released from jail after posting a $50,000 bail after being arrested for an alleged verbal and physical fight with his wife Ashley at LAX airport.

AceShowbiz - Adrian Peterson has responded to his latest arrest. The former NFL running back admitted to being "mindblown" after he was arrested for domestic violence following an alleged verbal and physical altercation with his wife Ashley.

Speaking to FOX 26 Sports on Sunday, February 13, the football player, who appeared in four games for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2021 season, said that he "was literally mindblown that they took [him] to jail." He added, "They were like, 'I'm sorry Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, (in) the state of California we have to take you in.' "

"I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I'm just like, 'Wow I cannot believe this is happening right now,' " Adrian continued. The 36-year-old athlete went on saying, "I'm going to jail," before stressing, "I literally didn't do anything. It's blown out of proportion."

Adrian further explained, "Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking he ring off her finger." He then claimed that his wife "didn't press any charges."

"The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that's why I went to jail..because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement," so Adrian insisted. "I know the headlines, domestic violence. You'd think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."

Adrian then accused a passenger sitting behind him of playing a role in the situation. "She kind of made it more than it was and brought more attention to it," the former NFL free-agent said. "I don't hit women. It's not that type of situation and it just looks bad."

Adrian further noted that he and his wife were actually headed back to Houston for a Super Bowl party that they had planned. He concluded his statement as saying, "I'll deal with it and God willing get the charges dropped and move on."

Of Adrian's arrest, TMZ reported that he was booked on a felony domestic violence charge on board a flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. According to a statement from police, a call was made to officials about a possible domestic violence incident on an aircraft that was scheduled to depart for Houston.

The plane turned back to the gate because of "a verbal and physical altercation" between Adrian and his wife. The airport police said it notified the FBI and Adrian was taken into custody at the L.A. Police Department's Pacific Division station. The flight, with his wife on board, later departed for Houston. Hours later, he was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a hearing at LAX Superior Court on June 16.

"Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane," a representative for Adrian said in a statement. "This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly."