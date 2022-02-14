 
 

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem
NFL
Music

Joined by 10 backup singers representing the diversity of America, the country music singer hits the high notes while belting out 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mickey Guyton has kicked off the 2022 Super Bowl with her rendition of the national anthem. Taking the center stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the country music singer opened the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13.

Clad in a blue dress, the "Better Than You Left Me" singer was joined by 10 backup dancers decked in white outfits representing the diversity of America. Seen in the background, Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams closed his eyes as he mouthed the lyrics of the national anthem.

Mickey infused her rendition with vocal runs and hit an impressive high note mid-song. At the end of her performance, the 38-year-old pointed towards the sky as U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight team flew over the the stadium.

Mickey's short but flawless performance was soon praised by social media users. "THAT WAS AWESOME," one Twitter user wrote. Another commented, "She is so good." A third user raved, "Great voice."

  See also...

"She did fantastic," a fourth person tweeted. Another similarly sang praise as writing, "Amazing! I get so emotional hearing someone do justice to this song!"

Mickey herself tweeted, "What a dream. Thankful," while posting a picture of her with her backup dancers following the performance.

Ahead of the show, she said of overcoming racism with her performance, "It's Black History Month, and a black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow." She added, "This is a huge moment for me. It's a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can."

The Super Bowl LVI will later feature a halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

You can share this post!

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Kanye West Takes Kids North and Saint to Super Bowl 2022 After Pete Davidson Rant
Related Posts
Mickey Guyton Tapped to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

Mickey Guyton Tapped to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

Mickey Guyton Discusses Systemic Racism in Country Music Industry

Mickey Guyton Discusses Systemic Racism in Country Music Industry

Mickey Guyton's Baby Is Back Home After Emergency Hospitalization

Mickey Guyton's Baby Is Back Home After Emergency Hospitalization

Mickey Guyton Crying as Baby Boy Finally 'Smiles' After Emergency Hospitalization

Mickey Guyton Crying as Baby Boy Finally 'Smiles' After Emergency Hospitalization

Most Read
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'
Music

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem