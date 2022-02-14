Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

NFL Music

Joined by 10 backup singers representing the diversity of America, the country music singer hits the high notes while belting out 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

AceShowbiz - Mickey Guyton has kicked off the 2022 Super Bowl with her rendition of the national anthem. Taking the center stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the country music singer opened the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13.

Clad in a blue dress, the "Better Than You Left Me" singer was joined by 10 backup dancers decked in white outfits representing the diversity of America. Seen in the background, Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams closed his eyes as he mouthed the lyrics of the national anthem.

Mickey infused her rendition with vocal runs and hit an impressive high note mid-song. At the end of her performance, the 38-year-old pointed towards the sky as U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight team flew over the the stadium.

Mickey's short but flawless performance was soon praised by social media users. "THAT WAS AWESOME," one Twitter user wrote. Another commented, "She is so good." A third user raved, "Great voice."

"She did fantastic," a fourth person tweeted. Another similarly sang praise as writing, "Amazing! I get so emotional hearing someone do justice to this song!"

Mickey herself tweeted, "What a dream. Thankful," while posting a picture of her with her backup dancers following the performance.

Ahead of the show, she said of overcoming racism with her performance, "It's Black History Month, and a black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow." She added, "This is a huge moment for me. It's a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can."

The Super Bowl LVI will later feature a halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.