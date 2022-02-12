 
 

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Applauds Heather and Terry Dubrow for Supporting LGBTQ Daughters: 'Beautiful'

In a new interview, Braunwyn shows admiration towards how her former 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' co-star reacts to her daughters coming out as LGBTQ community members.

AceShowbiz - Braunwyn Windham-Burke can't help but praise her former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" co-star Heather Dubrow. In a new interview, Braunwyn showed admiration towards how Heather reacted to her daughters coming out as LGBTQ community members.

During the NFL and GLAAD's "A Night of Pride" event in Inglewood, California on Thursday, February 10, she told E! News that Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow deserve "a shout out" for "the way that they've supported their kids." She said, "The way that they are showing unconditional love to their family is just so beautiful."

"I don't have [Heather]'s phone number, but I did DM her on Instagram," Braunwyn revealed.

The former Bravo star continued, "I just said thank you, because I think Housewives reaches parts of the country that are a little more conservative and might not see this, and so I really think that what 'Orange County' is doing, what the Dubrows are doing in particular, is just so beautiful."

  See also...

Earlier this month, Heather revealed to PEOPLE that her 15-year-old daughter Kat recently came out as a lesbian, two years after her sister came out as a bisexual.

"Kat decided to drop in our family group text, 'By the way, I'm a lesbian,' " the mother of four shared at the time. "I didn't see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, 'Who let the dogs poop in the house?' It was a total mom fail, and they've never let me forget that."

Of raising four children with different interests and personalities, the TV star divulged, "We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans."

Her husband, who is a renowned plastic surgeon who stars on "Botched", added, "Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations."

