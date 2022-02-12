 
 

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

The hip-hop star, who is set to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 13, is being sued for allegedly forcing oral sex on a woman.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg continued to deny sexual assault allegations against him. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, who is being sued for the case, believes that the lawsuit is a part of a "shakedown scheme" ahead of his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance.

In a statement to the press on Friday, February 11, Snoop's team said, "The allegations ... of sexual assault by Calvin Broadus (known as Snoop Dogg), are simply meritless." The team further claimed, "They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme... to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show."

The "Straight Outta Compton" star previously responded to the suit on Instagram. "Gold digger season is here," he wrote in the Wednesday post. "Be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And Keep ya circle small," along with a lawyer, bag of money and a police officer emoji.

  See also...

Filing the lawsuit was a model and dancer, who's only identified as Jane Doe. In the legal docs, the woman claimed she saw the hip-hop star perform in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013. She then alleged that Bishop Don Juan, a longtime associate of Snoop, offered her a ride home after the event.

Stating that she fell asleep in the car, the woman noted that she arrived at Bishop Don's house instead of hers. "Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop Don's] home," so read the suit.

Bishop Don then allegedly "pulled his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff's face." It's also unveiled that Bishop Don "repeatedly slammed his penis into Plaintiff's mouth" when she awoke at 4 A.M. She insisted that Bishop Don "discriminated against and harassed [her] because of [her] sex and gender."

The woman went on saying that Bishop Don later gave her a dress and told her to put it on so they could go to Snoop's studio "to see if he will make [her] the weather girl." She admitted that she went to Snoop's studio but had stomach pain so she went to the bathroom. When she was in the toilet, Snoop allegedly walked in, "standing with his crotch in Plaintiff's face, while Plaintiff was defecating on the toilet." She added that the hip-hop star then forced oral sex on her.

