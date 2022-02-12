Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Instagram Music

The 28-year-old female rapper, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, released H.E.R.-assisted dance track 'Closer' on Thursday, February 11.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie is not here for naysayers. After an online troll said her new single "Closer" ft. H.E.R. sounds like a song played in Forever 21, the "Best Friend" hitmaker did not waste time to offer her perfect clapback.

On Friday, February 11, the 28-year-old female rapper shared a funny video on TikTok to respond to a comment that read, "It's giving forever 21 vibes." In the clip with a Forever 21 background, the femcee pretended to be shopping while jamming to her new track.

"POV your song is playing at Forever 21 [fire emoji]," the recording artist, who received two Grammy nods this year, penned on the top of the video. She has since gained praise for how she reacted to negative remarks.

"Lmao I love her," one person gushed. "LMAOOOO Saweetie don't give Af. It's gon play somewhere," another individual raved. "Y'all can talk s**t about saweetie but she's getting bags all around," someone else then chimed in.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, dropped "Closer" on Thursday. In the H.E.R.-assisted track, she boasts about living carefree. "I wanna fall in love for the weekend/ Three boyfriends, I don't know where I'm sleepin'/ We be thuggin', clubbin', f**kin'," she raps.

The cathcy dance song is set to appear on Saweeties' upcoming debut album called "Pretty B***h Music", which is slated to be released later this year via Artistry and Warner Records. Other released tracks include "Tap In", "Back to the Streets" ft. Jhene Aiko, "Fast (Motion)" as well as "Best Friend" ft. Doja Cat.

With the last one, Saweetie managed to earn a nomination at the 2022 Grammy Awards. She is nominated in the Best Rap Song category. In addition, the former girlfriend of Quavo is vying for Best New Artist.