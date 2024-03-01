Braunwyn Windham-Burke Dubbed 'Abuser, Liar, and Manipulator' by Kids After She Calls Out Ex Sean

Instagram Celebrity

Rowan and Jacob speak up against the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' after she opened up about surviving the 'hardest 3 years of my life' and learning that Sean was 'continuing the cycle of abuse and manipulation.'

AceShowbiz - Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been slammed publicly by two of her children for speaking up against their dad, Sean Burke. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was labeled as an "abuser, liar, and manipulator" after she called her ex-husband a "narcissist."

"So my mother and grandmother whom I had to block both and speak to neither have decided to spread lies about my dad on social media. And I'm done. I'm done," Rowan wrote on Instagram Story, which was accompanied by her mom's post. "My dad is the kindest most amazing person and the reason I'm still here."

Calling her dad her "best friend" and "rock," the 21-year-old argued, "She is the narcissist. My grandma and mother. End. Of. Story. I'm done with the lies and I'm done with them trying to blast his name. Maybe for ONCE in my life someone will listen to me. Don't believe these lies. I obviously know what's true. And it's not what she wrote in that caption.

Sharing her post on her feed, Rowan captioned it, "Keeping this up for a while on my feed. It needs to be said and it needs to be seen. I won't let my words get buried, not this time." She continued, "And thank you all for your support and kind words. It means a lot to be heard."

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Rowan accused her grandmother of blocking her on Instagram and provided proof. "It looks like my grandma blocked me to erase what I said. But I'll say it again. I'm done with my mother and grandma spreading lies about my dad online. My dad is amazing. He is my rock, he is my greatest supporter. I only have 1 narcissist [sic] parent and it's my mother," she wrote over the profile screenshot.

Also coming to Sean's defense was Jacob. "Hi! It's Jacob, braunwyns [sic] son, I'm the one who did drag on the show. My mother is an abuser, liar, and manipulator. I believe in 2nd chances, but not 20th chances," he wrote over a black screen in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 28. "Last time she called me she just yelled at me for talking to my dad's gf, so idk. Bye, gunna log off insta for another 3 years."

"I'm only taking this online, since she did, there's a lot more private, and hopefully we keep it private since nobody besides the family need to be involved," Jacob further elaborated. "I think it is very inappropriate for anything to be posted, for both me and her. I've tried to have real conversations with her over the past years and she either denied my problems, said what I saw and experienced weren't true, or dodged an apology. Not much has changed. By for real, again my opinion."

This arrived after Braunwyn opened up about surviving the "hardest 3 years of my life" and learning that Sean was "continuing the cycle of abuse and manipulation." She shared, "I married young, back then I didn't understand what being married to a narcissist meant, I didn't have the words to articulate the financial and emotional abuse I suffered, I was put down, called names, and told that my memories weren't right and would get told lies that made no sense, but wouldn't question. I was made to feel crazy."

In a statement to Page Six, Braunwyn said, "I expected there to be retaliation after speaking my truth online. Narcissistic triangulation is a very real and classic thing, and I am sad this is happening to my family." She then noted, "I love all of my children dearly, and I hope healing can take place on all sides."

