 
 

'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow Indifferent When Teen Daughter Kat Comes Out as Lesbian

Celebrity

Opening up about raising four kids with different sexualities, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star says, 'All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy.'

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Heather Dubrow is such a modern mom and she's using her platform to keep the conversations going about different sexualities. In a new interview, the reality TV star reveals that her 15-year-old daughter Kat recently came out as a lesbian, two years after her sister came out as a bisexual.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her family's story, Heather recalls her indifferent reaction when Kat dropped the news about her sexuality in a family group text. "Kat decided to drop in our family group text, 'By the way, I'm a lesbian,' " the mother of four shares. "I didn't see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, 'Who let the dogs poop in the house?' It was a total mom fail, and they've never let me forget that."

Heather also talks about raising four children with different interests and personalities. "We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," she divulges, adding that one of the reasons she decided to return to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is "I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families."

Her husband Terry Dubrow, a renowned plastic surgeon who stars on "Botched", chimes in, "Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations."

"I was raised by 1950s parents. They talked about nothing. I had no idea," Heather adds of how lots have changed since she was a kid. "These kids, they talk about everything and I think it's so, so important." She continues, "All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy."

Heather then recounts the time her now-18-year-old daughter Max came out as a bi. "I guess I didn't make a big deal about it," she remembers. "She texted me and goes, 'I've got to tell you something.' I'm like, 'What?' She's like, 'I'm bisexual.' I'm like, 'Yeah. I know. Remember we talked about it?' "

Heather goes on stressing the importance of sharing her family's story about acceptance and inclusivity. "We are so proud to show what our version of a 'normal' family looks like today. It's really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children, and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities," she tells ET.

She further explains, "Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be. We hope that by sharing our story we are starting conversations in other homes and hopefully helping people."

