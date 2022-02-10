Megan Fox Posts Thirst Trap After Finalizing Divorce From Brian Austin Green

WENN/Patrick Hoffmann Celebrity

The 'Transformers' beauty shares sexy photos of her on social media after she and the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum finalize their divorce nearly two years after their breakup.

Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox is seemingly happy after finalizing her divorce from Brian Austin Green. Shortly after news broke that they're officially divorced, the "Transformers" beauty posted a series of her sexy photos on social media.

Making use of her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 9, the 35-year-old actress shared snapshots of her donning a black cleavage-baring corset top. She looked sexy as she put her long legs on full display with a mini flouncy skirt, dark tights and pointy stilettos with heaps of ankle chains.

Megan also flaunted her giant diamond and emerald engagement ring from her fiance Machine Gun Kelly. In the caption of her post, the "Jennifer's Body" star simply captioned, "It's giving Dracula's maid."

Not stopping there, Megan also posted more photos on her Instagram Story. One of the pictures saw her posing fiercely while holding her long black hair. In a following Story, the star, still in the same outfit, added a clip of her wearing a headband as she's "mentally preparing for this 2-hour bedtime routine."

A few hours earlier, TMZ reported that a judge finally signed off on the final divorce settlement between Megan and Brian on Tuesday. The divorce settlement stated that they agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their sons, 5-year-old Journey River, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 9-year-old Noah Shannon.

Megan and Brian first met in 2004. They first got engaged two years later but they called it quits in 2009. However, they got back together and tied the knot in Hawaii in June 2010. Five years after their wedding ceremony, the couple hit another bump.

Megan then filed for divorce. At the time, the two announced they were having a third baby together, which seemingly led to them being reconciled the following year. Things appeared to get messy in May 2020 as Brian confirmed that they had separated after Megan was spotted spending time with MGK, whom she met during filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass".

Megan then officially filed for divorce one day before Thanksgiving that year and three days after she made her red carpet debut with MGK at the 2020 American Music Awards. Last month, Megan and the "Bloody Valentine" rapper got engaged after a little over one year of dating.

Following news of Megan's engagement to MGK, a source close to Brian, who is currently expecting his first child with Sharna Burgess, claimed that the "BH90210" alum "is happy for her." The insider added, "As long as they're both on the same page with the kids, he's good and happy for her."

The informant added that "he's got another woman that he's super into," before pointing out that he's "entirely moved on." The so-called insider went on to add that "The Masked Dancer" judge's top priority remains to be a co-parent to his three sons with Megan, adding, "He's focused on his kids and just being there for them."