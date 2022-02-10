Joe Rogan Turns Down $1M Offer to Move Spotify Podcast to Right-Wing Platform

Facebook Celebrity

It was previously reported that conservative-leaning video site Rumble offered the 54-year-old podcaster $100 million to host his 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast on the platform.

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan isn't leaving Spotify anytime soon. The embattled podcast host revealed during a fan Q&A on Tuesday night, February 8 that his controversial podcast would remain on the streaming platform despite getting a $100 million offer to leave Spotify for a right-wing platform.

"No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably," the podcaster said during the session following an intimate stand-up set in Austin,Texas. "Let's see what happens."

This arrived after it was reported that conservative-leaning video site Rumble offered Joe $100 million to host his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on the platform. "How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit," CEO Chris Pavlovski said in his pitch sent on Twitter.

Joe was under fire after he was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on his podcast. He received more backlash after India.Arie shared clips of him using the N-word and calling black people "Apes" on his podcast.

The UFC color commentator later issued an apology in an Instagram video. He first noted that the clips were made up of "out of context" moments from "12 years of conversations" on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"It looks f**king horrible. Even to me," he admitted. "I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years."

"It's not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner," he added. "I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist." He continued to say that he hopes that his mistakes can be a "teachable moment" for others because he "never thought it would ever be taken out of context and put in a video like that."

Of referring to a black neighborhood as "Planet of the Apes," Joe explained, "I was trying to make the story entertaining, and I said we got out and it was like we were in Africa. It's like we were in 'Planet of the Apes'."