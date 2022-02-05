 
 

Brian Austin Green Cradles Sharna Burgess' Pregnant Belly as They're Expecting First Child Together

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum reveals that he is expecting his first baby with the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro just one month after his ex-wife Megan Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

  • Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green's girlfriend Sharna Burgess is having a bun in the oven. The former star of "BH90210" and the "Dancing with the Stars" pro have subtly announced that they're expecting their first child together.

The couple was photographed for their maternity shoot in Hawaii. In the photos, published on Friday, February 4, the 48-year-old actor was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her baby bump. In another snapshot, the two were spotted sharing a romantic kiss by the water.

At one point, Brian, who sported a salmon-colored T-shirt, floral shorts and straw hat, lifted Sharna up in his arms as the professional dancer smiled. For the shoot, the 36-year-old dancer bared her growing belly in a white bikini.

Their baby news came three months after the duo celebrated their first anniversary. In a loving tribute posted on his Instagram page, Brian, who is also a father to 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship, wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple, "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before," adding a hashtag that read, "#damnimlucky."

In the meantime, Sharna said in an Instagram post of her own that her "whole world changed" since meeting Brian. She added, "You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of."

Last month, Brian's ex-wife Megan Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she's been dating for nearly two years. However, it was reported that the actor has no bad blood with his ex, with whom he shares 5-year-old Journey River, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 9-year-old Noah Shannon.

"As long as they're both on the same page with the kids, he's good and happy for her," a source spilled to PEOPLE at the time. "They're strictly co-parents. He's got another woman that he's super into. He's entirely moved on."

A separate source told E! News that Brian was "not surprised [Megan] got engaged and knew it was coming." The insider went on to add that "The Masked Dancer" judge's top priority remains to be a co-parent to his three sons with the "Transformers" beauty. The informant noted, "He's focused on his kids and just being there for them."

