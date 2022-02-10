 
 

Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed as Head Trauma

One month after his passing, the Saget family says that authorities have determined the late 'Full House' star died after he 'accidentally hit the back of his head' before he went to sleep.

  Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's official cause of death has been revealed, ending a speculation about what might have led to his sudden passing. On Wednesday, February 9, one month after he passed away, the Saget family informed his fans that the late comedian died from "head trauma" after he "accidentally hit the back of his head" before he went to sleep.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family said in a statement. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the statement continued. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Meanwhile, Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo continues to mourn his death. Earlier that same day, she marked the one month anniversary of his passing by sharing a compilation video of their time together. "One month without this incredible man," she wrote in the caption. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me “look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible."

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," the food blogger explained. "We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him."

She went on sharing, "He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."

Bob was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, south of Orlando, Florida on January 9. He was on a stand-up tour and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening. He was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery near the graves of his parents and sister after a funeral on January 14.

