Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott: It's a Boy!
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum breaks the exciting news on her Instagram account by sharing a black-and-white picture of her and the rapper's newborn baby's hand.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is officially a mom of two. The beauty mogul announced on Sunday, February 6 that she and baby daddy Travis Scott (II) had welcomed their second child on February 2. While Kylie has yet to reveal her newborn's gender and name, TMZ claims that their baby No. 2 is a boy.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum broke the exciting news on her Instagram account by sharing a black-and-white picture of the infant's hand. She simply captioned the picture with, "2/2/22," meaning that the newborn arrived one day after the couple's first child Stormi's birthday.

Kylie's family and friends quickly took to the comment section to shower her with congratulatory messages. Travis left several heart emojis underneath the post, while mom Kris Jenner wrote, "Angel Pie." As for sister Kourtney Kardashian, she commented, "Mommy of two life," with family friend Malika Haqq writing, "AMEN."

Kylie confirmed back in September that she and Travis were expecting another child. At the time, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul treated fans to a 90-second Instagram video which concluded with Stormi kissing her mom's belly.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Later in January, Kylie threw a baby shower which was filled with giraffes, designer goods, and fun arts and crafts. For the bash, the 24-year-old beauty wore a strikingly simple white long-sleeve body-con dress.

While some fans were surprised with Kylie's second pregnancy, her sister Kendall Jenner claimed that it wasn't the case for her. During her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the 25-year-old supermodel told host Jimmy Fallon, "She called me, and I answered the phone and she just had her little sonogram - a picture of her sonogram."

The 818 Tequila creator added, "I felt like it could happen someday soon. … I was excited. It was very exciting. It's just a blessing."

