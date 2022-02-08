Shay Mitchell Shows Off Bare Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pretty Little Liars' alum takes to Instagram to share the news that she is expecting her second child with Matte Babel while reflecting on losing a loved one and 'experiencing the joy of welcoming another.'

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell is having a bun in the oven. The actress, who is best known for her role as Emily Fields on "Pretty Little Liars", is expecting her second child with her partner Matte Babel, while still grieving over the loss of her grandmother.

Making use of her Instagram page to let out the news on Monday, February 7, the 34-year-old flaunted her bare baby bump in pictures from her topless maternity shoot. In a series of snaps, the soon-to-be mother of two showed off her growing belly as she wore nothing but gray sweatpants. She placed her hands strategically to cover her chest while her long brunette hair was let loose and down to her waist.

In the caption, Shay reflected on "saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world," calling it "the great cycle of life." She continued sharing, "It is also my most challenging season to date."

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," the "Dollface" star added. "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Shay announced her grandma's death late last month with a touching Instagram tribute. "She was and will forever be my best friend," she wrote on January 31. "From the imaginary games she would play with me when I was little to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of every article and magazine cover I have ever been in, she was my No. 1 cheerleader. My heart is broken. … I love you Gram. And I know you're looking down on me with a drink in hand."

Shay and Matte, who have been together since 2017, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Atlas, in October 2019.