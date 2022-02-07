Bruce Willis Lands Special Category at 2022 Razzie Nominations for 8 Bad Performances in 1 Year

308 Ent Movie

While the 'Armageddon' actor is guaranteed to bag a trophy from the Razzies, Netflix's 'Diana: The Musical' leads the pack of the worst in movies with 9 nominations.

Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Golden Raspberry Awards a.k.a. the Razzie Awards is following its tradition by unveiling the nominations ahead of the Oscar nominations. With the nominees of the Academy Awards set to be revealed on Tuesday morning, February 8, the nominations for the 2022 Razzies were announced on Sunday, February 6.

This year, the Razzies creates a special category for Bruce Willis, a not-so-flattering testament to his bad performances in the past one year. Eight of his movies contribute to the category, including "Apex", "Cosmic Sin", "Deadlock", "Fortress", "Midnight in the Switchgrass", "Out of Death" and "Survive the Game".

While Willis is guaranteed to bag a trophy from the Razzies, leading the list of "crap streaming, beaming and steaming from our various screens and devices" is "Diana: The Musical" with 9 nominations. The film is dubbed "the NetFLIX version of Broadway's biggest bomb of the year" by the Razzies and is named as a nominee for Worst Picture along with "Infinite", "Karen", "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "The Woman in the Window".

"The Woman in the Window" trails behind with 5 nominations as it is described as "a lifeless, pointless 're-imagining' of a seminal Hitchcock classic." Its lead actress Amy Adams scores two nominations, one for her role in the thriller and another for her supporting role in "Dear Evan Hansen".

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" star LeBron James is nominated for Worst Actor alongside Scott Eastwood ("Dangerous"), Roe Hartrampf ("Diana: The Musical"), Ben Platt ("Dear Evan Hansen") and Mark Wahlberg ("Infinite").

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, meanwhile, lands in the Worst Actor category for his role in "House of Gucci", which at the same time has been an award favorite and has helped his co-star Lady GaGa earn a BAFTA and Critics' Choice Award nomination. Leto and his "ridiculous" movie Italian accent, or his "17-pound latex face" for his performance as Paolo Gucci is also nominated for Worst Screen Couple.

"Here's a look at what we saw," the organization said in a press release. "The excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2 hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach. In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!"

The "winners" will be announced on the now traditional date of Oscar Eve, Saturday, March 26.

Full Nominations of the 2022 Razzie Awards:

WORST PICTURE

WORST ACTOR

WORST ACTRESS

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WORST PERFORMANCE by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

WORST DIRECTOR

WORST SCREENPLAY

" Diana: The Musical ", script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

", script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan " Karen ", written by "Coke" Daniels

", written by "Coke" Daniels " The Misfits ", screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny

", screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny " Twist ", written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett

", written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett "The Woman in the Window", screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by A.J. Finn