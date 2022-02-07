Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her social media platform, the daughter of music legend Rod Stewart announces that she is engaged to her now-fiance with a sweet photo of the two sharing a kiss.

AceShowbiz - Kimberly Stewart is getting closer to walking down the aisle with her now-fiance Jesse Shapira. The daughter of music legend Rod Stewart showed off her massive diamond ring when announcing her engagement to the film producer.

The "Homecoming" actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 6 to share the exciting news. She uploaded a sweet photo of her and her soon-to-be-husband sharing a kiss as she placed her hand around his neck, flaunting her sparkly engagement ring.

Both Kimberly and Jesse, who reportedly have been dating since March 2019, were dressed in black for the loving snapshot. Underneath the photo, the 42-year-old TV personality simply wrote, "Forever," adding a black heart emoji. She also let her fans and followers know that her bauble was made by Los Angeles-based luxury jewelry designer Anita Ko.

Upon learning of the engagement news, many social media users congratulated the pair. "Jesse I am so happy and we must celebrate asap," one Instagram user wrote. "Yayayayaya!!!! So happy for you babe!" another added.

A separate person gushed over her engagement ring, saying, "Gorgeous ring!!! Congratulations!!" Someone else commented, "Congratulations beautiful wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Kimberly and Jesse reportedly got engaged on Saturday. The couple celebrated their new relationship milestone at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, Los Angeles with Kimberly's family.

Joining the dinner was Rod's ex-wife Alana. Turning to her Instagram page, Alana shared a couple of snaps to commemorate the special day, with a caption that read, "Family celebration at @craigsla." Joining Alana and Rod in the pictures were Kimberly, her brother Sean, her fiance Jesse and Renee, who is Rod's daughter from his second marriage to Rachel Hunter.

Kimberly was previously engaged to "The Killing Jar" actor Talan Torriero. The couple called it quits in 2005. "It was just too soon to enter into a lifelong commitment," they said in a joint statement at the time. "It is better to have a brief engagement than a short marriage. The couple continues to share their time together and remain open to whatever the future may hold."