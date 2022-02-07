'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Dubs Christine Quinn's Fake Pregnancy Rumors Understandable

Instagram TV

In a new interview, the real estate agent reveals that she understands where the speculations that her former best friend, who welcomed her baby boy in May 2021, faked her pregnancy may come from.

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" star Mary Fitzgerald is weighing on the rumors that her co-star and foe Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy on the Netflix series. In a new interview, Mary reveals that she understands where the speculations come from.

"I only saw her one time when she was pregnant," Mary told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 3. "She came in[to] the office and that was the only time I ever, ever saw her pregnant."

The South Dakota native went on to say of her former best friend, "But, I mean, she was [pregnant]. I can see why people would say [she wasn't] because she was so tiny just with this perfect little bump. And then she was right back to her normal size within, like, a day."

Believing that it's impossible, Mary said that Christine must have "the most incredible genes in the world" for her to be able to bounce back that quickly. "I can see why people would say that [she faked it]. As far as I know, she really did [deliver her baby]. She really was pregnant, but we don't talk and I don't really see her. So I couldn't say one way or the other," she opined.

Mary added that she has yet to meet Christine's baby boy though she saw the infant once in the Oppenheim Group Real Estate office. "I think it was filmed, but I didn't really interact or engage because … I don't think that's really appropriate for me to go grab her baby," the reality star shared. "If we're not really friends, I'll just sit back and say, 'Congrats.' "

Christine announced that she and her husband Christian Richard were expecting their first child together in February 2021. The real estate agent then gave birth to son Christian three months later.

The fake pregnancy rumors didn't go unnoticed by the Netflix star as she shut them down in an Instagram Story post after season 4 of "Selling Sunset" was released on the streaming giant last November. "K y'all are beyond f**king sick," the "How to Be a Boss B***h" author wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "This is seriously so hurtful."

She also claimed in an interview with ET Canada back in December that being on the Netflix show during her pregnancy made her suffer from panic attacks. "I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression … this season was really difficult for me," the TV star said. "I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I'm still dealing with now."

"They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. It's because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong," Christine added. She also compared the Oppenheim Group office to a "lion's den."

She also slammed the Netflix show for falsely portraying her pregnancy journey. "I had my baby and then [it appeared] I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life, in that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant," she explained. "They edited me from, you know, the boobs up, so I got a lot of backlash on social media, [with people] saying, 'I can't believe you're doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency C-section.' "

"I was laboring for some time and the complexity of it all when I got there. I couldn't do what I wanted to do, so that's when we had to make the decision," the luxury real estate agent continued. "It was definitely scary in my mind to think about having an operation, but it went great."