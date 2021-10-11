'Captain America' Actress Deemed Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial for Murdering Mom

Instagram Celebrity

Mollie Fitzgerald, who is charged with the second-degree murder of her mother, is found to lack competency to stand trial after three mental health doctors evaluated her conditions.

AceShowbiz - "Captain America" star Mollie Fitzgerald could not stand trial in the slaying of her mother. The former actress, who starred in "Captain America: The First Avenger", was charged for murdering her own mom Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald back in late 2019, but she has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Mollie was found to lack competency to stand trial in late September after three mental health doctors evaluated her conditions, TMZ reports. According to court records, two of the three doctors concluded the 40-year-old concluded Mollie didn't have the ability to assist her attorney in providing a defense and she didn't understand what's happening to her.

In the docs, her attorney Jason Billam explains Mollie understands she's been charged with the murder of her mother and she also understands the roles her attorney, prosecutors and the judge play. However, she gets confused about how the overall judicial process works.

The court was satisfied with the doctors' findings and the trial will be put on hold, as Mollie will be returned to a state mental hospital for treatment. Her mental state will reportedly be reviewed every 90 days to see if she can regain competency to stand trial.

Mollie was arrested on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2019. She told police she had stabbed her 68-year-old mother to death in self-defense during an altercation at her Kansas home. However, authorities believe that she was the aggressor, as medical examiners found no signs that her mother was ever in control of a weapon.

In the affidavit for the arrest, Mollie's father told law enforcement that her "aggressive behaviors (had) been escalating," with the actress insisting her mother first came at her with a knife, but she took the weapon after hitting her with a vacuum attachment. According to the affidavit, "(Mollie) said her mother just would not stop trying to take the knife to kill her, so she had to kill her mum."