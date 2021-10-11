 
 

'Captain America' Actress Deemed Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial for Murdering Mom

'Captain America' Actress Deemed Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial for Murdering Mom
Instagram
Celebrity

Mollie Fitzgerald, who is charged with the second-degree murder of her mother, is found to lack competency to stand trial after three mental health doctors evaluated her conditions.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Captain America" star Mollie Fitzgerald could not stand trial in the slaying of her mother. The former actress, who starred in "Captain America: The First Avenger", was charged for murdering her own mom Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald back in late 2019, but she has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Mollie was found to lack competency to stand trial in late September after three mental health doctors evaluated her conditions, TMZ reports. According to court records, two of the three doctors concluded the 40-year-old concluded Mollie didn't have the ability to assist her attorney in providing a defense and she didn't understand what's happening to her.

In the docs, her attorney Jason Billam explains Mollie understands she's been charged with the murder of her mother and she also understands the roles her attorney, prosecutors and the judge play. However, she gets confused about how the overall judicial process works.

  See also...

The court was satisfied with the doctors' findings and the trial will be put on hold, as Mollie will be returned to a state mental hospital for treatment. Her mental state will reportedly be reviewed every 90 days to see if she can regain competency to stand trial.

Mollie was arrested on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2019. She told police she had stabbed her 68-year-old mother to death in self-defense during an altercation at her Kansas home. However, authorities believe that she was the aggressor, as medical examiners found no signs that her mother was ever in control of a weapon.

In the affidavit for the arrest, Mollie's father told law enforcement that her "aggressive behaviors (had) been escalating," with the actress insisting her mother first came at her with a knife, but she took the weapon after hitting her with a vacuum attachment. According to the affidavit, "(Mollie) said her mother just would not stop trying to take the knife to kill her, so she had to kill her mum."

You can share this post!

Diddy Leaves Flirty Comments on Yung Miami's New Thirst Trap Amid Joie Chavis Romance Rumors

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Reunite After Performing 'DWTS' Remotely Following COVID Diagnosis
Related Posts
'Captain America' Actress Who Killed Her Own Mother Claims Self-Defense

'Captain America' Actress Who Killed Her Own Mother Claims Self-Defense

'Captain America' Star Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Mom to Death

'Captain America' Star Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Mom to Death

Most Read
DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her
Celebrity

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was