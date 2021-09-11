 
 

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics
Instagram
Celebrity

The one-half of City Girls was previously rumored to be romantically linked to the Bad Boy Records founder before he was spotted cozying up to Future's ex and baby mama.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Does Yung Miami feel a sharp pang of jealousy after Joie Chavis and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs sparked dating rumors? The City Girls star has seemingly unfollowed her former bestie after the latter was spotted cozying up to the hip-hop mogul.

The Gossip Twins' Instagram account posted evidence of the apparent broken friendship. In a screenshot of the two's following lists, Yung Miami is no longer following Joie, while the latter still has the former on her list of followed accounts.

Just a week ago, they were still cool as they still hung out together. In a clip posted on Joie's Instagram Story at the time, the model and the rapper were goofing around as they puckered up to the camera.

  See also...

While Yung Miami has not explained the reason why she unfollowed Joie, this arrives after the 32-year-old social media personality was caught getting affectionate with Diddy while on a romantic yacht vacation.

In pictures which surfaced online earlier this week, the rumored lovebirds frolicked while on board a yacht in Ibiza. They were pictured kissing and cuddling on a couch, and at one point, the rapper who donned a green shirt and print shorts, was seen lying on top of Joie as she was relaxing on a lounge chair. The Bad Boy Records founder was also pictured hugging his alleged new flame, who showed off her curves in a black-and-yellow two-piece bikini, from behind.

Back in June, meanwhile, Yung Miami and Diddy were rumored to be an item after she posted on her own Instagram account photos of her with the Bad Boy Records founder back in June. In the images, they were holding hands while posing on the staircase. The two dressed up to the nine for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas' star-studded 40th birthday. They, however, never publicly confirmed their relationship.

You can share this post!

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Related Posts
Yung Miami Slams Deadbeat Fathers: 'Real Trash Of The World'

Yung Miami Slams Deadbeat Fathers: 'Real Trash Of The World'

Yung Miami Wants Fans to Stop Calling Her by Her Goverment Name

Yung Miami Wants Fans to Stop Calling Her by Her Goverment Name

Yung Miami's Boyfriend Southside Snaps at Lil Uzi Vert Following IG Live Spat

Yung Miami's Boyfriend Southside Snaps at Lil Uzi Vert Following IG Live Spat

Yung Miami Reveals Who She's Rooting for in Possible Trina and Lil' Kim 'Verzuz' Battle

Yung Miami Reveals Who She's Rooting for in Possible Trina and Lil' Kim 'Verzuz' Battle

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Shirtless Vin Diesel Flaunts Shocking Dad Bod on Italian Vacation

Shirtless Vin Diesel Flaunts Shocking Dad Bod on Italian Vacation

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

'Riverdale' Cast Rallying Around Creator as Father Is Jailed on 'Completely Bogus Charges'

'Riverdale' Cast Rallying Around Creator as Father Is Jailed on 'Completely Bogus Charges'

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common