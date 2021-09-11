Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The one-half of City Girls was previously rumored to be romantically linked to the Bad Boy Records founder before he was spotted cozying up to Future's ex and baby mama.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Does Yung Miami feel a sharp pang of jealousy after Joie Chavis and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs sparked dating rumors? The City Girls star has seemingly unfollowed her former bestie after the latter was spotted cozying up to the hip-hop mogul.

The Gossip Twins' Instagram account posted evidence of the apparent broken friendship. In a screenshot of the two's following lists, Yung Miami is no longer following Joie, while the latter still has the former on her list of followed accounts.

Just a week ago, they were still cool as they still hung out together. In a clip posted on Joie's Instagram Story at the time, the model and the rapper were goofing around as they puckered up to the camera.

While Yung Miami has not explained the reason why she unfollowed Joie, this arrives after the 32-year-old social media personality was caught getting affectionate with Diddy while on a romantic yacht vacation.

In pictures which surfaced online earlier this week, the rumored lovebirds frolicked while on board a yacht in Ibiza. They were pictured kissing and cuddling on a couch, and at one point, the rapper who donned a green shirt and print shorts, was seen lying on top of Joie as she was relaxing on a lounge chair. The Bad Boy Records founder was also pictured hugging his alleged new flame, who showed off her curves in a black-and-yellow two-piece bikini, from behind.

Back in June, meanwhile, Yung Miami and Diddy were rumored to be an item after she posted on her own Instagram account photos of her with the Bad Boy Records founder back in June. In the images, they were holding hands while posing on the staircase. The two dressed up to the nine for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas' star-studded 40th birthday. They, however, never publicly confirmed their relationship.