 
 

'No Time to Die' Bows Atop Box Office With $56 Million

'No Time to Die' Bows Atop Box Office With $56 Million
MGM
Movie

The latest 007 movie which becomes Daniel Craig's swan song as the iconic super spy has made a high debut at the box office in the United States with $56 million.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig's last turn as 007, "No Time to Die", has debuted at the top of the U.S. box office with less of a bang than expected.

The Brit's fifth and final outing as the suave spy opened in the U.S. on Thursday (07Oct21) and scored an estimated take of $56 million (£41 million) in its first four days of release, according to Deadline.

Industry experts expected the film, co-starring Oscar winner Rami Malek and featuring a theme song by hitmaker Billie Eilish, to earn closer to $60 million (£44 million) during its opening weekend.

  See also...

It couldn't match the previous weekend's (01-03Oct21) champ, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", which pulled in a pandemic-best $90 million (£66.1 million). The Tom Hardy sequel landed in second place with $31.1 million (£23 million).

Meanwhile, "No Time to Die" has now raked in $313.3 million (£230 million) worldwide and has still yet to open in China.

Animated film "The Addams Family 2" rounded out the top three, earning $9.8 million (£7.2 million).

  1. "No Time to Die" - $56 million
  2. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" - $32 million
  3. "The Addams Family 2" - $10 million
  4. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" - $4.2 million
  5. "The Many Saints of Newark" - $1.4 million
  6. "Free Guy" - $1.3 million
  7. "Dear Evan Hansen" - $1 million
  8. "Lamb" - $1 million
  9. "Candyman" - $700,000
  10. "Met Opera: Boris Godunov" - $387,000

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Pens Story About Murdered Girl Inspired by Conservatorship Woes

Related Posts
Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere

Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere

Lashana Lynch Credits Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Adding 'Black Feminine Energy' to James Bond

Lashana Lynch Credits Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Adding 'Black Feminine Energy' to James Bond

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Most Read
Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'
Movie

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

Jason Biggs Flustered by Son's Question About 'Apple Pie' Scene From 'American Pie'

Jason Biggs Flustered by Son's Question About 'Apple Pie' Scene From 'American Pie'

The Osmonds Musical to Focus on Darker Side of Their Fame

The Osmonds Musical to Focus on Darker Side of Their Fame

Anthony Mackie Would Love to See 'Mad Max Meets Real Steel' Sequel

Anthony Mackie Would Love to See 'Mad Max Meets Real Steel' Sequel

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'

Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'

Ralph Fiennes to Play Real-Life 'Master Builder' of New York in 'Straight Line Crazy'

Ralph Fiennes to Play Real-Life 'Master Builder' of New York in 'Straight Line Crazy'

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere

Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere