'No Time to Die' Bows Atop Box Office With $56 Million

MGM Movie

The latest 007 movie which becomes Daniel Craig's swan song as the iconic super spy has made a high debut at the box office in the United States with $56 million.

Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig's last turn as 007, "No Time to Die", has debuted at the top of the U.S. box office with less of a bang than expected.

The Brit's fifth and final outing as the suave spy opened in the U.S. on Thursday (07Oct21) and scored an estimated take of $56 million (£41 million) in its first four days of release, according to Deadline.

Industry experts expected the film, co-starring Oscar winner Rami Malek and featuring a theme song by hitmaker Billie Eilish, to earn closer to $60 million (£44 million) during its opening weekend.

It couldn't match the previous weekend's (01-03Oct21) champ, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", which pulled in a pandemic-best $90 million (£66.1 million). The Tom Hardy sequel landed in second place with $31.1 million (£23 million).

Meanwhile, "No Time to Die" has now raked in $313.3 million (£230 million) worldwide and has still yet to open in China.

Animated film "The Addams Family 2" rounded out the top three, earning $9.8 million (£7.2 million).