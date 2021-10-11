Britney Spears Pens Story About Murdered Girl Inspired by Conservatorship Woes

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Circus' hitmaker takes inspirations from her conservatorship battle to write a fiction book about a ghost who struggles with 'trauma and pain' following murder.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is turning author - the pop superstar will put pen to paper for a fictional story inspired by her conservatorship battle.

The singer is writing a book about a "girl who was murdered" who finds her ghost "stuck in limbo."

Britney explained the girl's ghost will try to come to terms with the "trauma and pain" she has endured throughout her life so she can finally cross to the other side.

In a post on Instagram, she shared, "I'm writing a book about a girl who was murdered... yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn't know how to cross over to the world she use to know (sic) !!!!"

"After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!"

"Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make... greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!"

"She no longer needs her mirror... she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo... but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over... besides learning to write her name again (sic)."

The "Toxic" hitmaker's book plan comes after a big win in her conservatorship case last month (Sep21), when Britney's father Jamie Spears was suspended from overseeing his daughter's finances.

Jamie was temporarily replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who will remain in the position until at least 12 November (21), when the next scheduled court hearing into the matter is set to take place.