Reba McEntire Relies on God's Guidance After Divorce and Loss of Father

The 'I'm a Survivor' hitmaker admits that her splits from Narvel Blackstock, her husband of 26 years and manager, gave her a crash course in handling her own business affairs for the first time.

Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Reba McEntire had to learn to cope on her own when she was hit with a divorce and the loss of her father within the space of a few months.

After her 2015 split from her husband of 26 years, who was also her manager, Reba got a crash course in handling her own business affairs for the first time and admits it was a big wake-up call.

"Things started going south with my marriage," she tells the Apple Fitness+ "Time to Walk" program. "Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time, we got a divorce."

She was also still reeling from the death of her father, who passed in October 2014.

"I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So, four men who were rocks and pillars of my world were gone."

She adds, "I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life. I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

But the "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker relied on her faith to get through, "Everything that I was dealing with privately, personally, I had to run it all through God. I had to say, 'OK big boy, I can't handle this. This is way over my pay grade. I don't know what to do.' And I would wait, and He would guide me. And so without my faith, I have no idea where I would be or [where] my career would be at this time today."

The country music star now has advice for anyone going through a similar situation, "I would say, 'Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you're supposed to do next.' Rally friends around you, good positive friends that have your best interests at heart - which I did - and you will survive."

Last year was also a pivotal one for Reba - her mother passed away in March 2020, and in October, she revealed she was dating longtime friend Rex Linn.