 
 

Reba McEntire Relies on God's Guidance After Divorce and Loss of Father

Reba McEntire Relies on God's Guidance After Divorce and Loss of Father
WENN/Nicky Nelson
Celebrity

The 'I'm a Survivor' hitmaker admits that her splits from Narvel Blackstock, her husband of 26 years and manager, gave her a crash course in handling her own business affairs for the first time.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Reba McEntire had to learn to cope on her own when she was hit with a divorce and the loss of her father within the space of a few months.

After her 2015 split from her husband of 26 years, who was also her manager, Reba got a crash course in handling her own business affairs for the first time and admits it was a big wake-up call.

"Things started going south with my marriage," she tells the Apple Fitness+ "Time to Walk" program. "Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time, we got a divorce."

She was also still reeling from the death of her father, who passed in October 2014.

  See also...

"I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So, four men who were rocks and pillars of my world were gone."

She adds, "I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life. I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

But the "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker relied on her faith to get through, "Everything that I was dealing with privately, personally, I had to run it all through God. I had to say, 'OK big boy, I can't handle this. This is way over my pay grade. I don't know what to do.' And I would wait, and He would guide me. And so without my faith, I have no idea where I would be or [where] my career would be at this time today."

The country music star now has advice for anyone going through a similar situation, "I would say, 'Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you're supposed to do next.' Rally friends around you, good positive friends that have your best interests at heart - which I did - and you will survive."

Last year was also a pivotal one for Reba - her mother passed away in March 2020, and in October, she revealed she was dating longtime friend Rex Linn.

You can share this post!

'No Time to Die' Bows Atop Box Office With $56 Million

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay to Perform at Prince William's Earthshot Awards
Related Posts
Reba McEntire Rescued From Crumbling Building While Touring Old Site With Boyfriend

Reba McEntire Rescued From Crumbling Building While Touring Old Site With Boyfriend

Reba McEntire Clarifies She Had RSV Virus After Previously Saying She Contracted COVID-19

Reba McEntire Clarifies She Had RSV Virus After Previously Saying She Contracted COVID-19

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Delays Mother's Memorial Service Indefinitely Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Reba McEntire Delays Mother's Memorial Service Indefinitely Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Most Read
DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her
Celebrity

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was