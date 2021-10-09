Kim Kardashian Enlists Comedy Icons' Help for Her 'SNL' Gig

NBC TV

In her monologue, the SKIMS founder reportedly will poke fun at herself during her hosting duties on the NBC show as some of her jokes are said to be 'self-deprecating.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is not taking her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" lightly. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is said to be calling her comedian friends to help her prepare her appearance on the live sketch show.

According to TMZ Kim reaches out to Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres and Amy Schumer. She has also asked James Corden to help her and the comedy stars are allegedly eager to assist the reality TV star.

Sources at the NBC show claim that the comedy icons have been giving the mom of four "tips on what to include in her monologue, how to perform certain skits and nail comedic delivery."

The help seemingly works as everyone on "Saturday Night Live" is pleasantly surprised by her performance. The sources add that Kim has "been exceeding expectations" given that she has not had "any experience in the comedy world."

In a promo for her "SNL" episode which aired on Friday, October 8, Kim jokes that hosting the show is "so easy." Sandwiched by singer Halsey and cast member Cecily Strong, Kim announces that she's "hosting 'SNL' this week with musical guest Halsey."

Cecily then asks, "So Kim are you worried about doing sketch comedy?" The SKIMS founder then replies, "Why? I don't have to write sketches do I?" When the KKW Beauty founder asks if she has to "memorize lines?", Halsey tells her, "No, there are cue cards."

Wanting to make sure that she will always look presentable, Kim asks, "Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?" Cecily assures, "No, absolutely not," to that Kim responds with a chuckle, "This is so easy."

The promo also sees Cecily joking about making a girl group with Kim and Halsey. "Oh my gosh this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?" she asks, to which Halsey replies, "Absolutely not."

Kim is also not a fan of the idea as she quips, "We already said no when you pitched that backstage." Cecily responds, "Ok you could hear me. I wasn't sure because security had me in a headlock."