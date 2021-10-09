New Mom Amber Heard Brags About 'Best Six Months' of Her Life

Instagram Celebrity

Months after welcoming daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, the 'Aquaman' actress shares a photograph of herself sitting in a chair and laughing at her growing baby.

AceShowbiz - Actress Amber Heard is recovering from the loss of her mother and celebrating her "best six months ever" as a new mum.

The former wife of Johnny Depp surprised fans and followers in July by sharing a photo of her surprise baby daughter, months after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was refused permission to appeal the libel case he lost last year (November 2020) against the U.K.'s News Group Newspapers. The Sun editors had described Depp as a "wife beater," in reference to Heard.

In her birth announcement on social media, Amber explained Oonagh Paige Heard arrived in April while friends told Page Six the tot was born via a surrogate and named for the "Aquaman" star's mother Paige, who died in May 2020, aged only 63. Heard wrote at the time that she was "heartbroken and devastated beyond belief."

But on Friday, October 8, Amber couldn't contain her joy as she shared a photograph of herself, sitting in a chair and laughing at her daughter, who is seen from behind, wearing a blue-and-white playsuit.

She captioned the casual snap simply, "The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers," adding a pink hearts emoji.

And it seems baby Oonagh has been everything mum hoped. Writing back on July 1, Amber penned, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib... My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."