 
 

Candace Cameron Bure Insists Her 'Pro-Medical Freedom' Stance Doesn't Mean She's Anti-Vax

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Fuller House' alum takes to her Instagram page to share her response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, claiming, 'This is not about what I am against' but 'this is what I am FOR.'

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Candace Cameron Bure stands up for those who choose to get unvaccinated against COVID-19. Amid vaccine mandates in several states and at some workplaces, the actress declared that she is "standing up for freedom," which also includes the freedom to choose whether to get the jabs or not.

The D.J. Tanner on "Full House" took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 8 to show her vaccination stance. In one of the slides, she insisted that she's not anti-vax, but she's "pro-medical freedom," while trying to educate people on the difference between the two.

In the next slides, the actress also chose to describe herself as "pro-informed consent," "pro-immune system," "pro-early intervention" and "pro-light, exercise, real food, & vitamins," instead of an anti-vaxxer.

In the caption, Candace repeated her stance, "This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction. This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom." She continued, "This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!"

It's not clear if this means Candace has got her vaccines or not, but she has received support from her followers, including fellow celebrities Alexa Vega and Carlos Pena Vega, regarding her vaccination stance. Alexa left clapping emojis, while her husband wrote, "LOVE. SUPPORT. LETS GO."

Another agreed with her as writing, "I love this! A very necessary distinction! Way to use ur voice!" Someone else added, "Never been prouder to be your friend. Thank you for standing up for all of us! LOVE YOU."

Candace previously told her Instagram followers that she would not share her COVID-19 vaccination status publicly. She explained in a September Instagram Story, "I can no longer stay silent on vaccine mandates. Although I will not disclose my vaccination status to you, I am absolutely opposed to vaccine MANDATES, anywhere. We must speak up."

