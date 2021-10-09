Justin Bieber Wants to 'Start Trying' for a Baby With Hailey Baldwin

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is apparently ready to start a family and become a father. In his new documentary "Justin Bieber: Our World", the "Peaches" hitmaker revealed that he wants to "start trying" for a baby with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

In a scene from the Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary film, the 27-year-old musician could be seen having a pretty serious conversation with his wife Hailey before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert. "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," he told his better half.

"In 2021?" Hailey responded to his statement. Justin went on to clarify, "At the end of 2021 how about we start trying?" In response, the 24-year-old supermodel smiled and replied, "We shall see."

Back in May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the married couple isn't about to have any kids as Hailey in particular is focused on her modeling career. "Hailey is super focused on her career right now and isn't in a rush to have kids," the informant claimed. "Of course they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel. The two of them are very supportive of each other."

Previously, Justin and Hailey have discussed the possibility of having kids, sharing that they were taking their time. "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," the model told Vogue Arabia back in 2018. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Then in February 2020, Justin said during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he wants "to start [his] own family, in due time." The Grammy-winning artist further elaborated, "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

Justin also told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020 that he's following Hailey's lead when it comes to having a baby. "I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," the "Yummy" singer said on the comedian's self-titled talk show in March that year.

As for how many kids the duo want, Justin joked during an interview with Ellen in December, "I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out." The pop star further stressed, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few."