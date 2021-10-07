 
 

Lala Kent Claims Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized to Her Fiance for Calling His Movie a 'Trash'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star also believes that MGK and his girlfriend Megan Fox would prefer to hang out with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian rather than with her and Randall Emmett.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent has revealed where things stand between Randall Emmett and Machine Gun Kelly following the latter's diss on his fiance's movie. After the "Bloody Valentine" singer called "Midnight in the Switchgrass" a "trash," the "Vanderpump Rules" star said the musician has apologized to her man.

The reality star addressed the matter when appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Tuesday, October 5. "I thought the tweet was extremely mean. Save the mean stuff like that for us reality TV stars," she quipped, before adding, "But he did send Randall a text that he apologizes and the movie was great. So he redeemed himself."

Asked about why MGK would diss the film in the first place, Lala explained, "I don't think he likes being attached." She elaborated further, "You know [MGK and Megan Fox] came out as a couple on our podcast, and I think it sounded fun. And we asked them a million times, like, 'Do you want us to cut this out?' They said, 'No, leave it in. Who cares?' "

"And then all of a sudden every article that's written goes right back to on 'Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast,' " the TV personality continued. "Well, they want to be hanging with [Kourtney Kardashian] and Travis Barker, rather than Lala Kent and Randall Emmett."

Although MGK and Megan first met on the set of the Randall-directed thriller movie, Lala said his fiance didn't take credit for it. "Randall is actually very humble and he did not take credit for any of that it just they just happened on his movie," she pointed out.

The interview arrived more than two months after MGK threw shade at "Midnight in the Switchgrass". On July 23, he wrote on Twitter, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's [trash emoji]."

The "Bad Things" hitmaker also threw a subtle jab at the film during an Instagram Live with his girlfriend. "I would never act in something I don't believe in, ha, except...," he said in the video, before the actress laughed and chimed in, "Don't do that yet."

