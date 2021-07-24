 
 

Is Machine Gun Kelly Shading 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' After Skipping Its Premiere?

Is Machine Gun Kelly Shading 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' After Skipping Its Premiere?
The 'Bad Things' spitter stars as an alleged sex trafficker in the Randall Emmett-directed thriller movie, which only holds a 14 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly apparently is not a fan of his own new movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass". Days after he skipped its premiere, the "Bad Things" rapper was speculated to have thrown shade at the film on social media.

The 31-year-old MC, whose real name is Colson Baker, threw his low-key dig via Twitter on Friday, July 23. "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's [trash emoji]," he simply penned.

Kelly, who met his now-girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass", previously threw a subtle jab at the film during a recent Instagram Live. "I would never act in something I don't believe in, ha, except...," he said in the video, before Fox laughed and chimed in, "Don't do that yet."

Kelly and Fox didn't even attend its premiere on Monday, July 19. A representative of Lionsgate previously announced in a statement, "Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight. We appreciate your understanding."

Lala Kent, who is engaged to the movie director Randall Emmet, seemingly took issue with the premiere snubs. Kent was believed to have shaded Megan after the "Vanderpump Rules" star shared a photo of her in front of the movie poster and covered the latter's name with a note that read, "So excited for this."

Kent, however, has shut down the shading rumors. "My mother took the picture of a special moment in my fiance's life," she said in a statement to USA Today. "In no way was it meant to shade anyone. I like [Fox]; she has been nothing but kind to me. I'm grateful she supported [Emmet] in his directorial debut. I'm very proud of them both."

Fox herself also assured that there's nothing but love between her and the reality star. "I really like [Kent], so I can't imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that," she pointed out. "She's a lovely person."

"Midnight in the Switchgrass", which only holds a 14 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Fox and Bruce Willis as two FBI agents who are investigating a sex-trafficking case. Kelly, meanwhile, stars as an alleged sex trafficker.

