 
 

Murdered Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Husband Commits Suicide Ahead of His Arrest

Thomas Sharkey's death arrives after authorities obtained an arrest warrant for him for murder of the Instagram influencer, who was found dead on a road in Houston, Texas on November 28, 2020.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - The husband of slain Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey has found dead in Florida. A Houston police spokesperson revealed at a press conference on Wednesday, October 6 that Thomas Sharkey died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday evening, homicide detective Michael Burrow said that the U.S. Marshals Task Force had located Thomas at his daughter's home in Fort Meyers, Florida. His daughter and her boyfriend came out when U.S. Marshals knocked on the door on Wednesday morning. However, when they entered the home, Thomas was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

His death arrived after authorities obtained an arrest warrant for him for murder of Alexis, who was found dead on a road in Houston, Texas on November 28, 2020. Michael stated that the Marshals intended to charge the 50-year-old with the murder of Alexis, adding, "The investigation determined that Thomas Sharkey, her husband, is the only person who had the means, motive and opportunity to have committed the murder."

"We established that there was a history of domestic violence between the two of them, the relationship was ending and there was a pending divorce," Michael went on to explain. "There was also clear evidence that Thomas Sharkey had not been truthful about several key issues and statements that he made to police."

Michael also noted that the investigators have "clear evidence that Mr. Sharkey acted alone." He added, "I want to put out there that no one else is suspected of involvement in the case and no one else is under investigation." The authorities also alleged that Thomas, who left Texas and moved to Georgia after his wife's body was found, didn't tell the truth throughout the investigation.

Alexis' naked body was discovered by a sanitation truck employee alongside a Houston road on November 28, 2020 after missing since two days prior. Instead of Thomas, it was a friend who reported to police about the 26-year-old influencer's disappearance after she stopped responding to calls and messages.

