Snoop Dogg Warns Drivers to Be Careful in the Rain After Car Crash

Posting an Instagram video in the aftermath of the incident, the 'What's My Name?' rapper shows the damage to his vehicle after he got into an accident while driving in the rain.

Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has been involved in a minor car crash. The rapper revealed on his social media page on Tuesday, October 5 that he got into an accident while driving in the rain, but fortunately he seemed to be unharmed.

Making use of his Instagram page, the 49-year-old shared a video taken in the aftermath of the accident. He posted the clip to show the damage to his vehicle. "I done ripped the whole f**king rim off my tire cuz," he said in the clip which focused on his broken rim and a dent on his car.

In the caption, Snoop warned other drivers to be careful when they're driving in the same situation. "Crashed in the rain. Y'all b careful on them," he wrote. The Long Beach native didn't mention the specific location where he got into the accident, but he tagged Los Angeles, California as the location where the video was taken.

Fellow artists took to the comments section to express their sympathy over Snoop's accident. Slim Thug simply wrote, "Damn," Anderson .Paak exclaimed, "Nooooooooooooooooo!!!!" and record producer Rick Rock added, "AW NAH BIG SNOOP DOGG!!"

Just hours later, however, Snoop has been back in business. Updating his Instagram feed, he posted a photo of him standing in between parked vintage cars. "Bac up n moving," so he captioned the snap.

The car accident aside, Snoop has been busy working on his new studio album. The star, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., recently announced that his 19th studio album "Algorithm" will feature "a lot of big name acts."

The "Gin & Juice" hitmaker has also been tapped as a headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is set to take place on February 13, 2022, along with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.