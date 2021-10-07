Bhad Bhabie Declares a Win After Critics Bashed Her New Appearance

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Miss Understood' raptress, who has been accused of cultural appropriation in the past, claims she did the heavy makeup to test her haters and they 'failed.'

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli has clapped back at people who criticized her new look. The young rapper was slammed over her drastic change in her recent TikTok video, but she insisted that she's still the winner anyway.

Responding to the critics, the 18-year-old star took to her Instagram Story to address her heavy makeup in the previous clip. "I just want y'all to know that y'all failed the test," she said in the new video which was filmed while she was driving a car.

"Y'all want me to tell y'all what the test was?" she went on taunting her haters. "We did a wig with that had no type of curl to it, no type of natural curl and we did makeup Lighter than my skin with barely any contour."

Bhabie, who has been accused of cultural appropriation in the past, said that she did all that "just to see if y'all would y'all make the comments, and you did." She claimed, "So now I know it's not about me. It's literally that y'all just want a famous person to respond to you," before concluding her message by declaring, "You're figured out, hahaha I win you lose."

On her TikTok video which was also uploaded on her Instagram feed on Monday, October 4, Bhabie was unrecognizable as she got a drastic makeover. She rocked a long brunette wig with blonde highlights which was styled in loose waves while also sporting full makeup.

The "These Heaux" hitmaker had her hands full of cash while carrying several Chanel bags as she mimicked someone who bragged about making the most money. "Gee… I sure do look like the disappointment of the family. But isn't it funny how I make the most f**king money? Sit down! Don't f**king look at me like that! And next time you open your mouth, shut it!" the audio was heard saying.

People soon compared her appearance to Cardi B's, with one asking in disbelief, "Cardi b is that you." Another seemingly mistook the former "Dr. Phil" star for the "WAP" raptress as writing, "Damn I thought that was cardi b."

Some critics, meanwhile, blasted her new look as someone said, "She was more pretty before." Another claimed, "She looks like a drag queen," while another echoed the sentiment, "Looking like a drag queen lol." Someone else said, "Looks nothing like you."