Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail
Instagram/WENN/FayesVision
Speaking on 'Cocktails with Queens', the singer/talk show host, who worked with the disgraced singer on 'Hypnotic', says that she thinks 'he needs to be in asylum.'

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Syleena Johnson has shared an interesting and potentially controversial take on R. Kelly's upcoming sentencing. As the disgraced singer has been found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking among other crimes, the R&B and soul singer/songwriter believes that he should not be in jail.

"I don't think he needs to be in jail, I think he needs to be in an insane asylum," Syleena said on "Cocktails with Queens". Before her statement was met with backlash, she quickly offered an explanation, "Don't get it twisted, I think he needs to be in a straight jacket."

"I think some of the behavior that has been going down has been erratic and I think that a lot of black men in jail have been misjudged," she elaborated. "Like, a lot of them. I had a friend that went to jail, long time ago, he said his roommate was so damn crazy. He said that went on a lot in jail."

Syleena, who has worked with Kelly on "Hypnotic" also featuring Fabolous, went on arguing, "Because what they do, is they throw black men in jail. They just throw everybody in jail. If you're crazy...everybody go to jail. But this dude needs real help. He needs to be in an insane asylum. Real talk. Meds, drugs to the point where like, constant therapy."

Needless to say, Syleena's statement has divided the Internet. "I get it," one person responded to her statements. Another agreed as writing, "I read his book and what happened to him when he was younger triggered a lot of his behavior. He definitely need help."

Some others, however, begged to differ, with one of them claiming, "MISJUDGED? No Syleena, I believe WE THE PEOPLE has judged him accordingly… FOR HIS WORKS. He did what he did Beloved." Another echoed the sentiment, "He needs to be in jail. Him and the others who knew and condone his actions." Someone else proposed an even harsher sentence as noting, "He doesn't belong in jail…he belongs under a prison with the key to his cell floating in the ocean."

Kelly was found guilty on nine counts including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, sex trafficking and a violation of the Mann Act on September 27. The judge ordered that Kelly remain in custody pending sentencing, which was set for May 4, 2022. He faces 10 years to life in prison.

